Kenosha News editorial: Eviction moratorium punishes good-faith landlords

Last December, when COVID-19 vaccines were just beginning to be made available, we urged Congress to help both renters and landlords, because while the pandemic was preventing some renters from working and thus crippling their ability to pay the rent, the costs to maintain rental properties weren’t going away for the property owners.

Eight months later, the federal eviction moratorium remains in place in areas with high COVID transmission rates. But the maintenance costs for the property owners aren’t going anywhere.

We have sympathy for renters still reeling from the pandemic’s effects on their ability to make rent. Almost without exception, if you’re paying rent to somebody, you don’t have a place you own; paying rent is your only means of having shelter. Your ability to make rent is tied directly to your ability to work.

But there’s no shortage of assistance for renters at the moment, especially not in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers announced a $25 million rental assistance program in May 2020, and that program remains active. There’s also the eviction moratorium, which Congress allowed to lapse but President Joe Biden’s administration extended earlier this month.

As for property owners? There’s not nearly as much help for them.