Kenosha News editorial: False promises led to student debt crisis. Fix that going forward

Millions of young people believed the promise that going to college and getting a degree was a path to success and stability. For some, that’s true. For many others, it’s a lie that has left them buried in debt that can take decades to get out from under — making it more difficult to buy homes or have kids, the kinds of things their parents enjoyed after college-college-college wasn’t shoved down their throats.

Millennials and their parents too-often looked down on those who didn’t go to college. “Tech school” wrongly became a dirty word. Now, it has become increasingly clear that getting a less expensive, two-year, career-focused degree would have been a far better choice for many who instead got vague diplomas in marketing, English or even business.

It’s not the 18-year-old’s fault they believed what their parents and teachers told them, and it’s not their parents’ fault for believing the falsehood society told them — that your kid has got to go to college to be successful.

For former students whose money troubles have played a role in a struggling economy, we’re OK with this $400-600 billion bailout. It can help many people young and not-so-young get closer to stability. It will free up more money for them to spend at businesses, to buy houses rather than being pressed down by renting, and leave recipients freer to search for occupations they want than have to slave under jobs they have to hold onto in order to keep food on the table.

But we can’t keep making a habit of this. Parents, schools and American culture as a whole need to stop pressuring youth to pursue “higher education” for the sake of it. If someone truly wants to go to college and study finance or political science or medicine, let them. But the default for young Americans being “go to a four-year university or bust” needs to go away.

This has us thinking about something comedian John Mulaney said in 2019. Speaking about paying tuition to Georgetown University, from where he graduated college with an English degree: “I agreed to give them $120,000 when I was 17 years old, with no attorney present. That’s illegal,” he joked; it’s totally legal, even if it might be ill-advised. “They tricked me. They tricked me like Brendan Dassey on ‘Making a Murderer.’ … They pulled me out of high school. I was in sweatpants all confused. Two guys in clip-on ties were like, ‘Come on son, do the right thing. Sign here and you’ll be an English major.’”

And so he did. Mulaney listened to the adults and signed the paper. But unlike Mulaney — who got wealthy thanks to Saturday Night Live, not to mention he had the foundation of having two parents who are both big-time attorneys — the vast majority of his fellow millennials are still years behind of where their parents were monetarily, at little-to-no fault of their own.

We’ll leave you with this: The price of average homes in the U.S. compared to the median income is higher now than it has ever been in U.S. history: a home now costs more than eight times a single year’s median income. From 1960 until 2001, the difference was never greater than 5.25 times. The difference is even greater now than when the housing bubble burst less than 20 years ago, when homes still cost less than seven years’ wages.

Young people didn’t create that housing bubble. The systems built by their elders did.

Going forward, families need to make better financial decisions about high education. Another bailout should not be expected. The next generation needs to learn from the last one.