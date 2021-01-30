Kenosha News Editorial: Flu cases drop from COVID precautions

Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature continue to spar over the statewide mask mandate in a battle that is more about political power and the legality of the governor’s repeated issuance of health emergency orders than about health issues and public safety.
That fight might come to resolution next week when the Legislature is expected to strike down Evers’ orders that were intended to strike a blow against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However that works out, before you strip off that mask when you are out in public, decide to stop social distancing, washing your hands regularly or avoiding social gatherings, consider this — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mask-wearing and those other anti-COVID are taking a huge bite out of the flu this year. The CDC report said a September study showed “the percentage of U.S. respiratory specimens submitted for influenza testing that tested positive decreased from (above) 20 percent to 2.3 percent, and has remained at historically low interseasonal levels.”
That is a massive drop — and one that appears to be staying on track through Wisconsin’s winter flu months.
Last year, Wisconsin had 36,175 cases of the flu, resulting in 4,425 hospitalizations and 183 deaths, according to state health figures. Nationwide, the death toll from the flu runs from about 12,000 to 61,000 each year.
COVID-19 has proved to be much more lethal than the flu, with deaths here in Wisconsin now approaching 6,000 people in the past year.
Still, the dent in the fatalities from the flu bug are significant. The CDC reported last month that there were more than 65,000 cases of influenza nationwide from Sept. 28 to Dec. 28 in 2019, but this year the number — for the same time period — dropped to 1,016.
And it’s not just here in Wisconsin or the United States. In the Southern Hemisphere, where the seasons are reversed and it is now in the middle of summer, the CDC said there was “virtually no influenza circulation” in their winter flu season. In Europe, only one person was diagnosed with the flu in the first month of this flu season.
So, there is a bit of a silver lining to all that mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing we’ve gotten used to over the past 11 months — it reduces your risk of catching the flu bug and the possibility of hospitalization or even death.
As you wait patiently — or maybe impatiently — for the COVID vaccines to roll out, you might want to make your own decision on mask-wearing and other precautions, no matter what the state Legislature does.
