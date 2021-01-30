Kenosha News Editorial: Flu cases drop from COVID precautions

COVID-19 has proved to be much more lethal than the flu, with deaths here in Wisconsin now approaching 6,000 people in the past year.

Still, the dent in the fatalities from the flu bug are significant. The CDC reported last month that there were more than 65,000 cases of influenza nationwide from Sept. 28 to Dec. 28 in 2019, but this year the number — for the same time period — dropped to 1,016.

And it’s not just here in Wisconsin or the United States. In the Southern Hemisphere, where the seasons are reversed and it is now in the middle of summer, the CDC said there was “virtually no influenza circulation” in their winter flu season. In Europe, only one person was diagnosed with the flu in the first month of this flu season.

So, there is a bit of a silver lining to all that mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing we’ve gotten used to over the past 11 months — it reduces your risk of catching the flu bug and the possibility of hospitalization or even death.

As you wait patiently — or maybe impatiently — for the COVID vaccines to roll out, you might want to make your own decision on mask-wearing and other precautions, no matter what the state Legislature does.

