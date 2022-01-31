Kenosha News editorial: Governor should veto extended work hours for kids 14 and 15

Two years into COVID, businesses are continuing to struggle to fill open positions.

We’ve seen lots of businesses opt to close early and others decide to close on certain days of the week.

To help struggling businesses, Republican legislators proposed to extend the hours that teens ages 14 and 15 could work at some jobs.

The bill passed through the state Senate in October and through the Assembly on Jan. 20 and now it’s waiting the governor’s action. While it’s good to see the Senate and Assembly are able to pass a bill, this is one that the governor should veto.

The law currently stipulates 14 and 15 year olds cannot work beyond 9 p.m. during the summer and 7 p.m. during the school year.

Legislators proposed to expand the allowable work hours for 14 and 15 year olds to between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on a day preceding a school day, and between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a day preceding a non-school day, as long as the employer and employee are not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The idea was that would allow businesses to stay open longer.

But today’s worker shortage crisis shouldn’t be put on the backs of 14 and 15 year olds.

When youth are just starting their first jobs they are still learning, they shouldn’t be in charge of things like locking up a business. It’s also a matter of safety for those young people, if they are working late into the night.

9 p.m. is late enough for teens 14 and 15 to be working. It doesn’t need to be extended into 11 p.m.

If it’s moved to 11 p.m., that pushes the time the worker gets out the door even later. Before you know it, it could be midnight or later.

Once the teen turns 16, then let the work time extend a little. By that point they are older and have more experience.

If anything it could have made sense to allow shifts to go longer on the weekend during the school year – to 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. But 11 p.m. is too late.

Changing the state law, as the bill proposes, would also add confusion. The law would only apply to small businesses not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act – businesses with annual sales under $500,000.

Larger businesses covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards would still have to cut hours for 14 and 15 year olds at the earlier times.

It’s great now that teens now can so easily get jobs – and high paying jobs at that. They can make $15 to wash dishes in some places. They should take advantage of the market and parents should encourage their young teens to get job experience especially in the summer.

But at the same time, laws need to be in effect to protect those young workers.

Gov. Tony Evers should veto this bill to protect those just starting out in the workforce.

