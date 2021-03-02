Kenosha News Editorial: Grants for team name changes a good idea

At this time of racial reckoning in this country, the issue of team mascots and monikers remains front and center in attention and discussion — especially in regard to how those team names and mascots portray Native Americans.

The debate stretches from professional sports, where the Washington football team of the NFL and the Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball have decided to abandon their Indian-rooted names, to the college level to high schools. In Wisconsin, 28 schools have a name that references Native American culture.

In a state where Native American culture is deep rooted (count how many communities have Indian names) and 11 federally recognized tribes call Wisconsin home, there has been a push for several years by state officials to get schools to abandon the Indian team names and mascots. In 2010, then-Gov. Jim Doyle signed Act 250, a bill that allowed the state Department of Public Instruction to begin a review process if a complaint was received from a district resident (even if only a single resident) that a school’s nickname, mascot or logo is offensive.