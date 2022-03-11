Kenosha News editorial: Guns flow to Ukraine’s citizenry

As the Ukrainian people fight valiantly to save their homeland from the Russian invasion, it was probably only a matter of time that someone would advance the case for arming citizens and the “natural right of self-defense.”

Sure enough, in a commentary in the Federalist, Cody Wisniewski, director of Mountain States Legal Foundation’s Center to Keep and Bear Arms, promptly answered that call, writing “Ukraine has a fighting chance in part because it has taken dramatic steps to provide its people with firearms. More than 25,000 automatic rifles and 10 million rounds of ammunition have been distributed to volunteers in Kyiv.”

Not to mention the anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles and missiles that are now pouring into the Ukraine from the West to bolster the country’s defense.

But Wisniewski had a couple of laments. One is that the Ukraine was late to the game of arming average citizens citing a report they “inherited the Soviet civilian gun control system which provides for restrictive gun owner licensing and the registration of all firearms. “ Proposals for comprehensive gun laws for the Ukraine in the 1990s fell apart when politicians gridlocked over whether private gun ownership would increase crime or improve security.

“Hopefully, the events of 2022 have settled that question once and for all,” Wisniewski wrote, “An individual’s natural right of self-defense applies equally to the defense of his life as the defense of his nation – and neither individual nor nation is secure without the ability to exercise it.”

He also had some harsh words for President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “In the United States, even supporters of draconian gun control are announcing they ‘stand with the brave Ukranian people’ in their armed resistance. The glaring contradiction between these positions – supporting gun control one day and gun distribution the next – seemingly hasn’t dawned on these ideologues.”

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is another prime example: engaging in tyrannical gun control at home while supplying the Ukrainian resistance with machine guns, pistols, carbines and 1.5 million rounds of ammunition.”

There is probably a kernel of truth or two there.

The United States, of course, does not have that problem of an unarmed citizenry. We are armed to the teeth and have been practically since our inception. The 2021 National Firearms Survey showed about one third of U.S. adults own a gun – 81.4 million of us – and that number grew by 7.5 million new gun owners between January 2019 and April 2021.

Perish the thought, but if the U.S. actually was ever invaded by another country (yes, we have seen the movie “Red Dawn”) our well-armed citizenry would pose a formidable challenge to such invaders.

We take some comfort in that. At the same time, we know we pay a price for that protection in gun violence each and every year. The number of gun deaths topped 20,000 for the first time in 2021 and they have risen about 25 percent in the past five years. That does not count gun suicides — which would more than double the gun deaths each year.

That is indeed a heavy price.

While we’re reassured that, unlike the Ukraine, we already have a well-armed citizenry to defend against a possible invasion some day. We wish Americans would find a way to stop shooting each other, and themselves, in the interim.

