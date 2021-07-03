Kenosha News Editorial: Have a happy and safe 4th

We all have so much to celebrate this Fourth of July. We can, of course, celebrate the independence of our nation. And also our friends, family and veterans and a return to normal. This past weekend Kenosha got the celebration started with the return of the Civic Veterans Parade. West-end communities — Twin Lakes, Silver Lake and Paddock Lake — have their big celebrations today. And, as we have been reporting all week, a large variety of activities are on tap for this weekend at the Kenosha Harbor, culminating with the Festival Foods Fireworks show on Sunday night.
While it’s a great time to celebrate, please do it safely!
Of course, after you celebrate, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver ready or celebrate within walking distance of where you are celebrating. The designated driver system applies to boaters as well. The Sheriff’s Department will be out so be safe or you could end up with a ride to the Kenosha County Jail.
Speaking of boating, if you are out on Lake Michigan or one of our county’s inland lakes, make sure everyone has life jackets either on or in the boat. Children 13 and younger are required to wear them while in a moving boat. And all adults must have one accessible. Holiday weekends mean a lot of people are going to be hitting the water, some less experienced then others. It’s important for everyone to be safe.
Also, with the recent rains the burn bans are lifted in our communities. But it’s still dry in many areas. Be safe around fire. Follow local recreational burn rules and be safe around the flames, with extra attention on the youngsters.
And leave the fireworks to the professionals. If you are looking for somewhere to watch fireworks there is no shortage of places. Check the Kenosha News or kenoshanews.com for a list of places with fireworks displays.
And remember, exploding fireworks are illegal. But if the sounds around the city are any indication in recent days, many people are using them anyway. But be aware: every year fireworks burn, blind and disfigure people and are responsible for structure fires. Know the consequences.
Safety is also paramount for legal fireworks like sparklers and snakes. They, too, can cause burns and start fires.
And, with hot weather in the forecast this weekend, remember the sunscreen and to stay hydrated.
Enjoy the holiday. Let’s make our “return to normal” Fourth be one devoid of trauma and trouble. Happy Independence Day and be safe!