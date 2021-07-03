Kenosha News Editorial: Have a happy and safe 4th

We all have so much to celebrate this Fourth of July. We can, of course, celebrate the independence of our nation. And also our friends, family and veterans and a return to normal. This past weekend Kenosha got the celebration started with the return of the Civic Veterans Parade. West-end communities — Twin Lakes, Silver Lake and Paddock Lake — have their big celebrations today. And, as we have been reporting all week, a large variety of activities are on tap for this weekend at the Kenosha Harbor, culminating with the Festival Foods Fireworks show on Sunday night.

While it’s a great time to celebrate, please do it safely!

Of course, after you celebrate, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver ready or celebrate within walking distance of where you are celebrating. The designated driver system applies to boaters as well. The Sheriff’s Department will be out so be safe or you could end up with a ride to the Kenosha County Jail.