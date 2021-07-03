 Skip to main content
Kenosha News Editorial: Have a happy and safe 4th
Our View

We all have so much to celebrate this Fourth of July. We can, of course, celebrate the independence of our nation. And also our friends, family and veterans and a return to normal. This past weekend Kenosha got the celebration started with the return of the Civic Veterans Parade. West-end communities — Twin Lakes, Silver Lake and Paddock Lake — have their big celebrations today. And, as we have been reporting all week, a large variety of activities are on tap for this weekend at the Kenosha Harbor, culminating with the Festival Foods Fireworks show on Sunday night.

Happy 4th of July! A video round-up of all of the numbers tied to Independence Day from firework sales to how much Americans are spending on hot dogs and beer.

While it’s a great time to celebrate, please do it safely!

Of course, after you celebrate, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver ready or celebrate within walking distance of where you are celebrating. The designated driver system applies to boaters as well. The Sheriff’s Department will be out so be safe or you could end up with a ride to the Kenosha County Jail.

Speaking of boating, if you are out on Lake Michigan or one of our county’s inland lakes, make sure everyone has life jackets either on or in the boat. Children 13 and younger are required to wear them while in a moving boat. And all adults must have one accessible. Holiday weekends mean a lot of people are going to be hitting the water, some less experienced then others. It’s important for everyone to be safe.

Also, with the recent rains the burn bans are lifted in our communities. But it’s still dry in many areas. Be safe around fire. Follow local recreational burn rules and be safe around the flames, with extra attention on the youngsters.

And leave the fireworks to the professionals. If you are looking for somewhere to watch fireworks there is no shortage of places. Check the Kenosha News or kenoshanews.com for a list of places with fireworks displays.

And remember, exploding fireworks are illegal. But if the sounds around the city are any indication in recent days, many people are using them anyway. But be aware: every year fireworks burn, blind and disfigure people and are responsible for structure fires. Know the consequences.

Fourth of July celebrations involve a lot of fun activities, food and fireworks. Here is how you can keep your pet safe during the celebrations. Resist the urge to give your pet scraps from the barbeque. Changes to your pet’s diet can cause stomach problems. If you will be spending the day outside, make sure your pet always has access to shade and fresh water. It is best to keep your pet inside during fireworks. The loud bangs can cause severe anxiety in some pets. Keep your pet in a familiar, escape-proof room and give them a treat or new toy to distract them from the noises. Turning on the radio or TV is a good way to drown out the noise of fireworks and make your pet feel more comfortable

Safety is also paramount for legal fireworks like sparklers and snakes. They, too, can cause burns and start fires.

And, with hot weather in the forecast this weekend, remember the sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

Enjoy the holiday. Let’s make our “return to normal” Fourth be one devoid of trauma and trouble. Happy Independence Day and be safe!

