Kenosha News Editorial: High turnout a good start, but momentum should continue

Elated or disgusted by the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, there is reason to celebrate beyond which man ends up in the White House.
The champagne corks should be flying because of election turnout. More Americans voted Nov. 3 by percentage than they have in a century.
Challenges withstanding, Democrat Joe Biden won more than 75 million votes — the highest number for a presidential candidate in history. Republican President Donald Trump received more than 70 million — the highest total ever for a losing candidate.
According to research by the Washington Post, as of Thursday 63.9 percent of Americans eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2020 election, the highest portion since 1908’s record 65.7 percent turnout.
Comparing apples to apples, though, it is important to note that in 1908 women could not vote and Blacks and Native Americans faced restrictions that significantly curtailed and discouraged their voting.
In modern times, the Nov. 3 results were the highest turnout since 1968, according to data from the Associated Press and the United States Elections Project, which tracks turnout.
Turnout in all but eight states is projected to exceed 40-year records, with turnout in Minnesota and Wisconsin coming close to 80 percent, the Washington Post reported.
According to a report in The Journal Times, of Racine County’s approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 106,763 participated in the presidential election, a 10.16% increase over the 2016 presidential election when 96,911 votes were cast in Racine County.
That puts Racine County’s 2020 registered voter turnout at 89%, up from 86% in 2016, according to County Clerk Wendy Christensen. That 89% turnout does not include Racine County residents who are eligible to vote but are not registered; it only includes registered voters.
In Kenosha County, numbers from Election Day showed about 70% of voting-age residents in the county cast ballots in the election, with more than 89,000 ballots cast.
In Walworth County, 57,775 votes were cast.
Yes, residents of our region, Wisconsin and the nation deserve praise for exercising their rights and, frankly, responsibility in participating in the electoral process.
But presidential races always bring out the turnout and that was enhanced this go around by a pandemic that brought in more early voting and mail-in voting than ever seen before and, of course, by the hyper politics of a divided nation.
It would be nice to think that the Nov. 3 election sparked an interest in the American political process and awakened civic engagement among the masses. But we fear that come spring, when local and school board elections will be in play, we will once again see few people filing as candidates and paltry numbers at the polls. Ironic, considering that municipal and school offices have the most direct impact on residents
. While the Nov. 3 turnout is historic, we need to ask why even more Americans didn’t vote. It may sound like a cliché perhaps, but just having celebrated Veterans Day we need to remind ourselves that the right and responsibility to vote is something Americans need to cherish and remember that American blood was spilled here and abroad to defend that sacred, personal right.
We need only look to places where voting is a mockery or is forcibly fixed or discouraged. Places like Belarus, Hong Kong, North Korea, etc.
Americans’ voting habits must continue to be fortified, cherished and taken seriously.
