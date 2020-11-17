Kenosha News Editorial: High turnout a good start, but momentum should continue

According to a report in The Journal Times, of Racine County’s approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 106,763 participated in the presidential election, a 10.16% increase over the 2016 presidential election when 96,911 votes were cast in Racine County.

That puts Racine County’s 2020 registered voter turnout at 89%, up from 86% in 2016, according to County Clerk Wendy Christensen. That 89% turnout does not include Racine County residents who are eligible to vote but are not registered; it only includes registered voters.

In Kenosha County, numbers from Election Day showed about 70% of voting-age residents in the county cast ballots in the election, with more than 89,000 ballots cast.

In Walworth County, 57,775 votes were cast.

Yes, residents of our region, Wisconsin and the nation deserve praise for exercising their rights and, frankly, responsibility in participating in the electoral process.

But presidential races always bring out the turnout and that was enhanced this go around by a pandemic that brought in more early voting and mail-in voting than ever seen before and, of course, by the hyper politics of a divided nation.