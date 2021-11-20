Kenosha News Editorial: Highway S project the efficient result of Kenosha County growth

For anyone who has called Kenosha County home for more than a few years, the explosion of recent growth seems a bit stupefying. The recent completion of the Highway S expansion is just another very large example of that growth.

With the $21 million Highway S expansion project complete, 3.6 miles of that road have been transformed — efficiently and expediently — into a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 to the Interstate 94 east frontage road (120th Avenue).

“This much-needed, expanded roadway will serve as a gateway into Somers the same way that Highway 165 does in Pleasant Prairie,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “The economic development that’s going to spin off of this is going to be massive, and there is already much activity in this area because of the work that the Village and Town of Somers have done.”

The largest county highway project in the history of Kenosha County, the Highway S project creates a new gateway from Interstate 94 into the rapidly developing Village of Somers as well as the northwest section of the City of Kenosha.

The need for the 3.6-mile project became evident as developments, including the Amazon fulfillment center in Kenosha, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers and the Uline and Amazon facilities just west of I-94 in Kenosha, increased traffic on the two-lane highway, according to County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

As taxpayers, we tend to clutch our wallets whenever governments announce infrastructure projects of this size and scope. As Kreuser noted, however, Kenosha County obtained support for this project from the federal and state governments. Federal money covered 80% of the cost of the eastern stretch of the project between highways H and 31.

With the expansion and improvements of Highway S and Highway KR, visitors will have multiple quick options to choose from to reach the Kenosha area from I-94. So will the tens of thousands of semitrailers coming in and out of the county every year.

With the many mysteries of Foxconn still with us (What, if anything, will they ever produce on its very secretive Mount Pleasant campus?), we tend to connect any major infrastructure improvement with the arrival of the Taiwanese multinational electronics company in our community. There is a certain amount of truth to that view. A huge amount of state money, and federal funds have been funneled to our area from Madison because of Foxconn. Some of the projects were on the books, but the Foxconn factor moved some of them ahead on the calendar.

But the fact is, even if Mount Pleasant wasn’t tapped by Foxconn, the growth was coming our way. If you erase Foxconn from the map and just look around you will see our community has become the land of warehouses. Distribution, logistics, transportation have become dominant forces. Thankfully, a significant amount of manufacturing has also chosen to come to Kenosha County.

Part of this has to do with our location in one of the quicker growing corridors of the nation. The state and federal governments recognized that fact some years ago, but still struggle to stay ahead of the curve. For the past 20 years, our part of the Interstate 94 corridor has been expanded and remade numerous times.

In 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation completed its mammoth $410 million I-94 expansion project between the Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee and the Illinois border.

The project reconstructed and expanded 19 miles of concrete pavement and created eight lanes of travel with full concrete shoulders. Four interchanges and 18 bridges were replaced during a compressed time frame and in the middle of a global pandemic.

For now, I-94, Highway S and other massive roadway improvements have given us miles of bright new surfaces. But, in a few years, we again will clamor for wider roads, extended water and sewer service, new bridges and repaired rail crossings. It’s just the way things seem to be headed.

