Kenosha News editorial: Inforwars verdict is just a start

Truth won a round last week and for that we’re very thankful.

Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lost a civil defamation suit in a Texas courtroom when the jury ordered him to pay more than $4 million to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newton, Conn., a decade ago. The jury followed up the next day with a $45.2 million award in punitive damages.

That’s likely to be appealed since Texas has laws limiting punitive damages, but it’s a start. But there are two other lawsuits by Sandy Hook parents and this first judgment could set the stage for other such verdicts.

For years Jones used his far-right website, radio and TV operations to promote the lie that the Sandy Hook mass school shooting was fictitious and that the grieving parents were actors or their children weren’t real.

That, despite the fact, that 20 children along with six adults were killed in the Connecticut school.

Instead of being left to bury their dead and grieve in peace, Jones and Infowars lies resulted in them being harassed, stalked and threatened by Jones’ supporters – forcing some of them to go into hiding.

And Jones was able to parlay his conspiracy campaign into a highly profitable operation – selling Infowars T-shirts, videos, military gear, survival equipment and even dietary supplements and brain pills to thousands of followers who were eager to lap up his falsehoods.

According to one news report, Jones’ store was able to sell $165 million in goods from 2015 to 2018. At the trial in Austin, Tex., an economist testified Jones and his Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million.

That’s why the $50 million awarded in Austin is not enough. Not nearly enough. We won’t be satisfied until Alex Jones’ personal accounts are as bankrupt and empty as his conspiracy theories.

We won’t be satisfied until he becomes the poster boy for defamation suits and serves as a warning to all other conspiracy theorists who peddle lies and defile the truth.

We can think of few more despicable actions than promoting lies about the deaths of innocent children and using their tombstones to build personal profit.

We hope the other two courts where parents have filed suit will agree and leave Jones penniless.