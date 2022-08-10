 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
OUR PERSPECTIVE

Kenosha News editorial: Inforwars verdict is just a start

  • 0

Truth won a round last week and for that we’re very thankful.

Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lost a civil defamation suit in a Texas courtroom when the jury ordered him to pay more than $4 million to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newton, Conn., a decade ago. The jury followed up the next day with a $45.2 million award in punitive damages.

That’s likely to be appealed since Texas has laws limiting punitive damages, but it’s a start. But there are two other lawsuits by Sandy Hook parents and this first judgment could set the stage for other such verdicts.

For years Jones used his far-right website, radio and TV operations to promote the lie that the Sandy Hook mass school shooting was fictitious and that the grieving parents were actors or their children weren’t real.

People are also reading…

That, despite the fact, that 20 children along with six adults were killed in the Connecticut school.

Instead of being left to bury their dead and grieve in peace, Jones and Infowars lies resulted in them being harassed, stalked and threatened by Jones’ supporters – forcing some of them to go into hiding.

And Jones was able to parlay his conspiracy campaign into a highly profitable operation – selling Infowars T-shirts, videos, military gear, survival equipment and even dietary supplements and brain pills to thousands of followers who were eager to lap up his falsehoods.

According to one news report, Jones’ store was able to sell $165 million in goods from 2015 to 2018. At the trial in Austin, Tex., an economist testified Jones and his Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million.

That’s why the $50 million awarded in Austin is not enough. Not nearly enough. We won’t be satisfied until Alex Jones’ personal accounts are as bankrupt and empty as his conspiracy theories.

We won’t be satisfied until he becomes the poster boy for defamation suits and serves as a warning to all other conspiracy theorists who peddle lies and defile the truth.

We can think of few more despicable actions than promoting lies about the deaths of innocent children and using their tombstones to build personal profit.

We hope the other two courts where parents have filed suit will agree and leave Jones penniless.

APTOPIX Newtown Shooting-Infowars

Alex Jones

 AP PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Be careful before eliminating any energy sources

Editorial: Be careful before eliminating any energy sources

Looking to the future, a lot of due diligence should be done before coal plants permanently close. There is value in having multiple diverse energy sources in the Midwest. The last thing we want to do is put lives at risk if there is not enough energy to support demand.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert