Kenosha News editorial: Jarchow's 'invade' rhetoric stunning, disappointing

“Invade” is not a word to be tossed around lightly these days given the tinderbox situation going on between Russia and the Ukraine.

So we were a little stunned, and highly disappointed, last weekend when a leading Republican candidate for state attorney general tossed out the suggestion that Wisconsin deer hunters might be needed to invade Canada to “restore liberty” in our neighbor to the north.

Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow is among those supporting the “Freedom Convoy” truckers that have closed several U.S.-Canada border crossings with semi blockades and brought the capital city of Ottawa to a grinding halt for days on end in protest of Canadian COVID-19 vaccine requirements for truckers exit and re-enter the country.

But he went far beyond any reasonable or reasoned statement of his position last weekend when he tweeted: “If Canadian politicians keep this crap up, the deer hunters of WI will be forced to invade to restore liberty. Don’t test us!”

Perhaps we should just ignore this as a sop Jarchow was tossing out to anti-vaxxers in an effort to bolster his support on the far right wing of his party.

But, here’s the deal. Jarchow is not running for just any political office, he’s running for the top law enforcement job in the state.

To suggest Wisconsin hunters be enlisted to undermine Canada’s government and “invade” a neighboring country to support protesters and undercut Canada’s laws demonstrates a serious lack of understanding of the duties of Wisconsin’s attorney general’s office and a lack of knowledge that the A.G. is supposed to enforce and uphold the law.

Those are hardly the qualifications needed for a candidate for the state’s top law enforcement job.

