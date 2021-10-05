Kenosha News Editorial: Jockey International's initiative paves way for student success

Major corporations have a long history of civic engagement and financial contributions to worthwhile efforts and causes. Some of them have entire departments and personnel specifically focused on those efforts. Unless you are an avid reader of corporate annual reports, or catch an occasional television ad that mentions those kind of efforts, you tend to ignore them. Shame on us.
Although its local manufacturing operations have been gone for some time, we should remember that Kenosha-based Jockey International is a vital global company. It’s heart, however, remains firmly planted in our community.
Students struggling with reading and math at Kenosha’s Lincoln Middle School will get a boost from an after-school instructional program made possible through a Jockey International partnership, which has adopted the school with the goal of cultivating achievement.
The Jockey Being Family Foundation has contracted with the Kenosha YMCA to operate its “Teen Achievers” program with Lincoln students. For the next two years, starting with this academic year, the after-school program will be held at the Oribiletti Center in nearby Lincoln Park.
“The YMCA has developed some good evidence-based programs that hopefully help move the needle for these kids,” Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Jockey, said about the new program.
McGhee oversees all of the company’s philanthropic efforts, including the Jockey Being Family Foundation, as well as, community engagement initiatives. The foundation, which has focused on programs that support adoptive families, has expanded its efforts in embracing the middle school.
Cindy Altergott, the Kenosha YMCA CEO, explained that the expansion of the program to Lincoln would not be possible without the company’s philanthropic support. The YMCA has an established Elementary Achievers program with “measured success improving math reading, and social emotional learning,” Altergott said.
McGhee, the former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, explained that the Lincoln Middle School effort has two elements: Many of its students reside in neighborhoods near Jockey, and there is a need in the community to help middle school students succeed.
“In my time with the Boys and Girls Club, it seemed that there were a lot more programs and resources that helped out some of the younger kids ... but we said middle school kids need some support, too. Those kids need some help because that’s a critical age,” he said.
McGhee said ultimately the broader goal is to help close the achievement gap for students and improve student performance throughout the school. In approaching Lincoln Principal Starlynn Daley, he said “immediately, one request was an after-school program that served as an extension to the school day” for students.
The Teen Achievers after school program was set to begin on Oct. 4 with licensed instructors honing in on student math and reading skills. The program will also concentrate on overall academics, positive relationships, college and career, life skills and positive identity.
At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Debra Waller, Jockey chair and CEO, and McGhee toured the school and listened to Daley and her vision for Lincoln. It was also a chance for Daley to learn about how the company wanted to help her students and their families succeed.
Daley said the target group for the Teen Achievers program is students who have participated in Lincoln’s summer school programs. That represents a little over 10% of Lincoln’s enrollment, which is just over 500 students.
Teachers would also identify other students in need of additional instruction.
And if this program is not enough proof of Jockey’s commitment to its hometown, the company is working with Kenosha Unified to sponsor additional educational and enrichment programs for Lincoln students and their families. Another goal of the partnership is to eventually allow corporate employees to engage in mentorship, relationship-building and beautification opportunities.
Recently, Jockey also collaborated with Garden of Eatin’-Kenosha to build five raised garden beds, allowing students to learn about gardening while producing a harvest of fresh produce to donate to local soup kitchens, pantries and other organizations serving Kenosha.
There are a number of companies in the area — big and small — that make a habit of giving back to the community. We would be remiss not to recognize the efforts over the years by SC Johnson of Racine, Kenosha’s Snap-on and many others. We hope that, upon seeing this very specific example, more of our generous local companies will find a path to working on a micro level to create change and improvement.
Fundraising efforts and food drives are good, and we support them fully. But in the end, if you want to see change happen and improve outcomes, companies need to follow the lead of Jockey and get involved at ground level. In this case, working with one student at a time seems like an ideal way to create success.