Kenosha News editorial: Keep protests away from justices’ homes

The furor over the leak of a draft Supreme Court majority opinion to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that allowed legalized abortion nationwide resulted last week in the picketing of private homes of several conservative court justices.

That is lamentable. And it is also very likely illegal.

The law—federal U.S. Code 1507—makes it quite clear that attempts to influence judges, jurors, witnesses or court officers is not allowed.

Read it for yourself, it states:

“Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”

Pretty clear. Yet the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland have not been aggressive about enforcing it and, as of this writing, there have been no arrests of protesters—and that has enflamed conservatives and GOP lawmakers.

The White House issued a statement condemning an attack on a pro-life activist center in Madison and said it did not countenance “political violence of any stripe.” But at the same time, the administration said, “Americans have the fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their point of view. But that expression must be peaceful and free of violence, vandalism, or attempts to intimidate.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the administration’s stance “hypocisy”.

“On Jan. 6, you had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting (at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block President Joe Biden’s election certification) and yet, the corporate media and Democrats slander them with the term insurrectionist. And yet in this instance, they are not willing to call of their goons even now as this has the potential to escalate and escalate further.”

That’s over the top, even for Sen. Cruz.

As we said, there have been no reported arrests and the picketing and candlelight vigils outside justices’ home have been peaceful. A little more than 100 protesters showed up at a recent vigil outside Justice Samuel Alito’s home in Alexandria, Va.

But, Cruz has a point—protests can be peaceful—until they are not. We have only to look at what happened in Kenosha as an example of that.

More to the point, are these protests in the leafy suburbs of Virginia and Maryland at the justices’ homes an attempt to influence their final vote?

Our answer to that would be “Yes”. For the justices, their wives and children—and their neighbors—to have protesters camped on their street and shouting things like, “If you take away our choices, we will riot” can indeed be intimidating, coercive and even threatening.

That can only compromise the justices’ ability to yield a decision based on facts, evidence and rational debate on the court itself.

It would undercut the independence of our judicial system.

We don’t have a problem with the federal code barring protests at justices’ residences. That’s the civil thing to do. But a strict reading of the code would also appear to ban protests outside the Supreme Court building itself. We would take issue with that. The public area outside the high court has long been a place for Americans to exercise their rights to free speech in a lawful manner and that should continue. To our knowledge there have been no prosecutions for Code 1507 violations, but the code should probably be updated and have protest and picketing bans apply only to judges’ and justices’ residences.

If pro-choice protesters believe that infringes on their Constitutional rights, they can go to court to protest it.

But, they should stay away from justices’ homes before something bad happens.

