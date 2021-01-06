Kenosha News Editorial: Keep the peace and work together

The day arrived yesterday. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has issued his decision in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Charges will not be filed against Officer Rusten Sheskey regarding the incident.
It was met with the certainty that some of people are happy with the decision, believing justice has been served. While some are unhappy and feel that the American system of justice failed to do the right thing.
We all knew this day was coming. On Sunday, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis wrote an op-ed in the Kenosha News “preparing for the announcement.” They recognized that no matter the content of the announcement, there would be people who felt the need to express their anger. How that anger or disappointment is manifested will define who we are as a community in the weeks ahead. Will we see a rerun of the rage of August, with the people of Kenosha and their property on the receiving end of destruction, arson, gun violence and pain?
We hope not and plea for residents, and those from outside the city, to keep cool heads.
That was part of the message issued by Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, at a rally Monday night ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. She noted that the belief is that many of the agitators last summer came from out of town.
“We want to send out the message that no matter what the decision is we are seeking non-violence,” McLean said. “We want everyone to come out, make as much noise as you want, but we don’t want any destruction of property or businesses. We don’t want anyone harmed.”
We were happy to see the arrival of the Wisconsin National Guard to help assure our city’s peace and safety. We thank them for their service to our community. We also thank the work of police, local and from throughout the region, who assembled to keep the peace. We appreciate the hours of preparation that went into planning to keep the city safe and the first responders standing by to answer the call if needed.
Yes, underlying social issues, locally and nationally, still need to be discussed, debated and addressed. We are confident Kenoshans will come together to continue working on those in a constructive manner.
After all, we are no stranger to hard work in this proud city.