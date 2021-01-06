Kenosha News Editorial: Keep the peace and work together

The day arrived yesterday. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has issued his decision in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Charges will not be filed against Officer Rusten Sheskey regarding the incident.

It was met with the certainty that some of people are happy with the decision, believing justice has been served. While some are unhappy and feel that the American system of justice failed to do the right thing.

We all knew this day was coming. On Sunday, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis wrote an op-ed in the Kenosha News “preparing for the announcement.” They recognized that no matter the content of the announcement, there would be people who felt the need to express their anger. How that anger or disappointment is manifested will define who we are as a community in the weeks ahead. Will we see a rerun of the rage of August, with the people of Kenosha and their property on the receiving end of destruction, arson, gun violence and pain?

We hope not and plea for residents, and those from outside the city, to keep cool heads.