Kenosha News Editorial: Keeping a civil tongue in dissent

“But I’m doing the best I can as faithful as I can to follow the law regardless of politics,” Hagedorn told WISN’s Matt Smith. “People increasingly see the courts as an arm of political warfare. And at least from my perspective, I reject that idea.”

Meanwhile, Dallet and Karofsky have been the target of misogynistic and anti-Semitic comments, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal.

The newspaper referenced a report by the Times of Israel that quoted online comments calling Karofsky “hooked-nosed” and a “terrorist” who should “have a massive fatal heart attack on live TV.” Another online commenter called Dallet a “traitor” and said “the best case scenario for you is that you actually get a trial. When the people rise up that won’t happen.”

In her Christmas statement, Roggensack noted “Wisconsin has a long history of protecting the right to freely worship, as well as the right to freely speak.

“I acknowledge that all members of the public have the constitutional right to speak in criticism of public servants, which certainly includes all justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” said Roggensack. “However, no justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs.”