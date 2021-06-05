Kenosha News Editorial: Kenosha Park Patrol: a solution that makes so much sense

The very fact that our city enjoys an amazing collection of lakefront parks is often the reason we are sometimes overwhelmed with visitors. That throng of mostly happy people in our parks and beaches can cause issues. Parking — or lack thereof — is a persistent issue at the city’s lakefront parks — especially on Simmons Island. City Administrator John Morrissey said people have been parking on the grass areas of the island. This is particularly true on weekends when the sun is shining and the blue lake water is so inviting.

The city recently installed split-rail fence this year to block people from parking in one problem area on Simmons Island. Morrissey said people then shifted to parking on another grassy plot. Part of a larger issue is a lack of available legal parking spots when demand is the highest. In the past, event organizers have even encouraged parking on the hilltop grass above the beach on Simmons island by marking entrances and pathways across the grassy area. It’s going to be a hard habit to break for some used to the special occasion allowance.