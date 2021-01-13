Kenosha News Editorial: Kenoshans line up to show love their for Oliver's Bakery

Benson’s post apparently struck a nerve with friends and fans of the bakery. And the community. By the time she opened the bakery doors Friday morning, customers were lined up down the block to purchase bakery goods.

“Friday I came into work and it was like people just started coming in, ‘Oh I saw Facebook, are you closing?’’ Benson told the Kenosha News. “I never said I was closing, I just said I was struggling, like every other small business in this town.”

But that’s the way Kenosha reacts. We cherish our institutions, and Oliver’s is definitely that. We tend to treat each other as family in most cases. From the thousands of customers who come through the doors every year for donuts, cakes and pastries, to the generations of families that have sliced into the bakery’s unequaled wedding cakes, Kenosha was not about to let go of another beloved institution.

Throughout the day that Friday, dozens of messages of concern popped up on Oliver’s Facebook page. By the end of the day, there were two Facebook crowd-funding pages dedicated to saving the bakery.

Oliver’s has been a purveyor of pastries, bread and cakes since 1950. Benson, who has worked at the Roosevelt Road bakery for 42 years, became the owner in 2013.