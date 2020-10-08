Kenosha News Editorial: Kids who've been sent home for quarantine should not be sent back to school

We recognize that there is disagreement and controversy over managing K-12 education in a pandemic.

But we’ve found something that shouldn’t be in dispute: Kids who’ve tested positive for COVID and been sent home for quarantine should not be sent back to school until their quarantine period is over.

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is asking schools in Washington and Ozaukee counties to use attendance software to track students with the coronavirus.

Why, you may ask? Well, some parents knowingly sent their children to school even after they tested positive for COVID-19, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sept. 22.

In one instance, a student was so ill that the student went to the nurse’s office, said Health Department Director Kirsten Johnson. The nurse discovered the student was on the list of those who had tested positive and should not have been in class.

“We’ve been trying hard to work with school districts on this to help them with their contact tracing and education, and it’s been challenging,” Johnson said. “I think for us, the biggest challenge for us that we’re experiencing right now is people are just being dishonest.