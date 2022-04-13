Kenosha News editorial: Law to limit number of taverns must change

Nearly a century ago, Wisconsin legislators passed a state law limiting the number of liquor licenses that municipalities in the state could have.

After Prohibition ended in 1933, state lawmakers were concerned about the number of bars opening up. So in 1939, they passed the law limiting the number of establishments that could get Class B liquor licenses.

The law limits liquor licenses based on a city’s population, with one license for on-site liquor consumption per every 500 people in that municipality.

At the time when the law was passing, the Journal Times Editorial Board endorsed the state law limiting the number of liquor licenses based on population and wrote, “Proposed law to limit number of taverns would be a good thing for Wisconsin.”

Since then, a lot has changed. It’s time for the current Legislature to revisit this important issue and revise the law.

Officials in Burlington recently brought up concern about this old law after the city issued its last liquor license, meaning that if a restaurant or other new business is considering opening in Burlington, the city has no liquor license available for the foreseeable future, and could risk losing economic development.

The board appealed to Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to change the law.

Vos, who grew up in Burlington and now resides in Rochester, responded that he is willing to consider relaxing the state’s restrictions.

“I would certainly be open to looking at that,” he said. That is good news and we hope those words are followed with actions.

If this archaic law is repealed, it doesn’t mean there has to be a free-for-all. Municipalities would still need to put rules in place and could still put limits in place if they felt that was right for their communities. That should be done along with guidance from constituents and police who will be monitoring the establishments.

Yes, Wisconsin already has a lot of drinking, as well as drinking and driving. But allowing municipalities to have a few more liquor licenses is not going to make a difference in regards to how much people drink. It just gives them more options and economic opportunities for the community.

This is not 1939. Times have changed and laws should, too. Lawmakers cannot be afraid to stand up to the all-powerful Tavern League. They should do what is right for their communities.

The current law is very limiting for new businesses. If someone wants to open, say, a Mexican restaurant in a town, what is the point if they cannot serve margaritas? Likewise, a fine-dining steakhouse is not going to want to open in a community where Old Fashioneds or other rail drinks cannot be served. They will go to a neighboring town.

It’s time. The law to limit the number of taverns must change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0