Kenosha News Editorial: Legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

Cannabis sales are going through the roof and topped $20 billion in the U.S. last year — a 50 percent jump over 2019.

A Marquette University Law Poll in 2019 showed that nearly 60 percent of state residents support legalized recreational pot usage and 83 percent supported legalization for medical purposes. That’s consistent with a Gallup poll last fall that showed 68 percent of Americans favor legalizing pot.

With Congress now controlled by Democrats, chances appear good for the passage of the SAFE banking act, which would make it easier for banks to offer financial services to the cannabis industry, allowing it to use credit cards and move it away from the risky cash-only sales currently enforced.

And, of course, we can’t forget that two years ago 16 Wisconsin counties and two cities voted to support medical or recreational marijuana use in advisory referendums — six of those counties urged making recreational use legal, including Racine County which polled 60.2 percent in favor. (In Kenosha County, in the 2018 election 88% of voters said they would allow medical marijuana.)

We have long advocated a go-slow approach to legalizing marijuana and have urged the federal government to allow more medical testing on cannabis usage and its long-term effects — which is currently all but banned.