Kenosha News editorial: Legislators must take caution before adding more school mandates

To say the last couple school years have been a challenge is an understatement. The traditional school year was cut short two years ago in March 2020. It’s only now, two years later, that things are starting to get back to normal. In addition to COVID, schools have faced sub shortages and like all businesses have had to deal with inflation and now increasing gas prices.

Yet on top of all of that, the members of the state Legislature want to throw more mandates at schools.

Just doing a quick search through Assembly bills proposed this last session there are at least four bills that have been proposed that would add new teaching requirements for schools. One bill requires a new African American history curriculum, another requires a new civic education curriculum. There is also the proposal to require one credit of financial literacy for all graduates and another to require at least one hour of voter education instruction in every grade level. That is just one legislative session.

Maybe some of these are good ideas for school boards to look into if they are not doing it already such as financial literacy. But, the Legislature needs to be careful before creating more mandates for schools.

When schools are faced with a new state mandate, they have to look at their resources to determine how they will do it and often they are not handed a stack of money to hire someone new. That means they need to cut something else out. What will that be?

It could mean that a popular elective course has to get cut because that teacher now has to teach the new mandatory course. That hurts the school and the students, who looked forward to going to school because of that elective class.

Besides that, it seems all these new mandates are partisan with either Republicans or Democrats behind them. They are rarely bipartisan. Since we currently have a divided government it means they don’t get signed into law. But what happens when one party does take full control, then the next party? That would mean we’ll get two years of GOP mandates, followed by law reversals and two years of Democratic mandates. It makes your head spin trying to think about it.

School boards and school administrators should be continually evaluating curriculum and updating what is taught to ensure every students graduates ready for the real world. But legislators need to be careful before putting too many new mandates in place. Legislators on both sides of the aisle need to remember there is a cost to everything and unintended consequences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0