Kenosha News editorial: Lesson to be learned from Country Thunder field trip

In the category of someone should have known better, a probe is underway into whether several Kenosha County Board supervisors who toured Country Thunder last year violated the county’s Ethics Code by accepting passes to the annual music festival.

The review is taking place at the request of County Board Supervisor Erin Decker of Silver Lake, who immediately raised the question after hearing a report at a County Board meeting from Supervisor Sandra Beth regarding the tour.

Those who attended were Beth, Supervisor Daniel Gaschke and his wife, Supervisor Boyd Frederick, Supervisor Zach Rodriguez and Supervisor Sharon Pomaville.

“We had a tour of the medical area, the fire department area, we went backstage where the entertainers were, we were given whole weekend passes to everything on the grounds free of charge, including our food and liquid, and we went to the camping areas, we went to the rental tent areas and we got to meet the owners of Country Thunder, and everyone was extremely gracious to us,” Beth reported at a County Board meeting.

Beth said supervisors also toured the Sheriff’s Command Center and called the experience “educational” and “beneficial.”

As far as the tour of the site and meeting with management, we would say that there is nothing wrong with that. The supervisors were doing their job. It is a good idea for the County Board to know what takes place at the annual music festival in the Town of Randall that brings thousands of country music fans into the greater Twin Lakes area and thus also requires a lot of extra work and coordination of the Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha County Public Health staff.

The ethics question comes into play because the supervisors received four-day passes and food and drinks from festival management.

For the general public, at 2021 rates, it cost a festival attendee about $212 in admission costs for a four-day pass, which did not include refreshments.

Under the county’s Ethics Code, “No person or organization may offer or give to a County Board Supervisor, directly or indirectly, and no County Board Supervisors may solicit or accept from any person or organization, directly or indirectly, anything of value as herein defined if it could reasonably be expected to influence such County Board Supervisor’s official actions or judgment, or could reasonably be considered as a reward for any official action or inaction on the part of such County Board Supervisor.”

In short, a comp four-day pass definitely had some value. And it’s safe to say that a county supervisor would easily be able to get a good feel for festival operations through a one-day visit.

All the supervisors quoted in the story indicated they did receive insight into the county’s involvement at the festival, in particular the sheriff’s operations. It has also been noted that such tours have taken place in past years.

But Gaschke has been under added scrutiny based on a photo posted on social media following last year’s Country Thunder tour that showed Gaschke and his wife with all-access passes on lanyards around their necks. The post suggested they planned to return on the Sunday of Country Thunder to see headliner Blake Shelton perform.

“When I originally did my tour with the sheriff, it was early in the afternoon when things were pretty quiet,” Gaschke said in a Kenosha News article. “So, yes, I did return again later to see the full scope of the festival and the Sheriff’s Department in action.”

We would assume that while supervisors are touring the site they might stop to hear a set of music or visit a concession stand or souvenir stand with any purchases coming from their wallets. But a public official in such a fact-finding mission should well know that the purpose of their visit is first and foremost for work, not pleasure.

And they should know not to wear out their welcome. And they should be aware of the county’s ethics rules.

The ethics review is in the hands of the county corporation counsel.

From our perspective we would say chalk up the 2021 tour to a lesson learned.

But for this year, before supervisors take the trip to Country Thunder, the corporation counsel should spell out what is acceptable and what is not. Next, festival management should provide supervisors only a day pass or, better yet, a pass that denotes the supervisors as public officials. And family members should not accompany supervisors on an official visit, unless they have paid admission.

Lastly, supervisors must know when their work is done that it’s time to go. And if they want to stay or return later to enjoy the festival, then they should pay admission like the general public must.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0