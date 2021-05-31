KENOSHA NEWS EDITORIAL: Lest we forget; A day for reflection

In Flanders Fields
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Canadian physician and Lt. Colonel John McCrae wrote those words on May 15, 1915 after presiding over the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier who died in the Second Battle of Ypres in the Flanders region of Belgium in World War I. The poem was published in the U.S. and Canada and across the world and quickly became synonymous with the sacrifice of soldiers who died in that war. Soldiers took it as a testament to their duty and those at home saw it as defining the cause for which their brothers and sons were fighting.
The United States has had its share of Flanders fields over the years. They stretch from Concord and Lexington to Gettysburg and Antietam; from Normandy’s beaches to the Argonne woods; from Honolulu to Iwo Jima; from Chosin Reservoir to the Mekong Delta; from Mosul to Afghanistan.
Across history and around the globe our fighting men and women have given their lives to defend America’s freedom and protect the lives of those at home. More than 1.3 million have died in service to their country.
Today, Memorial Day 2021, we will pause to honor their valiant efforts and the ultimate sacrifice they paid. Words cannot really express the debt we owe to them.
Here in Kenosha County we will remember them and quietly thank them all — fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters — knowing full well that they paid the price for the freedom and security we know today. Several remembrances are planned for today to allow for local residents to join together in tribute.
Today is a solemn day, a day for reflection and to give thanks for the efforts of our fallen military.
And if by chance you come across a veteran selling red paper poppies outside a store, buy one and take a moment to remember our heroes who lie in Flanders fields all over the world.