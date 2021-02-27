Kenosha News Editorial: Local Scouts' service deserves praise

In an era of immersive video games, smartphones, TikTok and screen time in general, it’s encouraging to find young people willing to put aside their devices to interact with the physical world to do good works. In the Kenosha area, we have seen two recent examples of youths working to better their part of the world. Not surprisingly, their work came within the context of Scouting.

We reported recently on members of 10 local Boy Scout troops, including younger Cub Scouts, who dug out more than 230 buried fire hydrants around the community in the wake of a multi-day snow siege. Other troops were poised to join the effort. In the end, the Scouts expected to clear as many as 300 hydrants of snow and ice.

Our frigid February’s combination of snowstorms and weeks without a thaw, left many of Kenosha’s more than 3,300 fire hydrants buried. The Kenosha Fire Department asked residents to help dig them out. The concern is always that buried hydrants cause delays in fighting fires.

“This is just a fantastic community service and I couldn’t be more happy,” interim Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley told the Kenosha News.