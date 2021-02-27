Kenosha News Editorial: Local Scouts' service deserves praise

In an era of immersive video games, smartphones, TikTok and screen time in general, it’s encouraging to find young people willing to put aside their devices to interact with the physical world to do good works. In the Kenosha area, we have seen two recent examples of youths working to better their part of the world. Not surprisingly, their work came within the context of Scouting.
We reported recently on members of 10 local Boy Scout troops, including younger Cub Scouts, who dug out more than 230 buried fire hydrants around the community in the wake of a multi-day snow siege. Other troops were poised to join the effort. In the end, the Scouts expected to clear as many as 300 hydrants of snow and ice.
Our frigid February’s combination of snowstorms and weeks without a thaw, left many of Kenosha’s more than 3,300 fire hydrants buried. The Kenosha Fire Department asked residents to help dig them out. The concern is always that buried hydrants cause delays in fighting fires.
“This is just a fantastic community service and I couldn’t be more happy,” interim Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley told the Kenosha News.
After allowing females to join Boy Scout troops, four local girls are among the approximately 1,000 in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts nationwide. Fewer than 10% of Boy Scouts ever achieve the program’s highest rank. All four of our local girls achieved the rank in under two years, which is a feat in itself.
Sisters Caroline (17) and Annie Scheidt (14), Jaisyn Daher (18) and Annastasia Wischki (14) made the grade.
Daher, who grew up in Caledonia and Racine, had one of the tightest deadlines to become an Eagle Scout. She’s 18 and already attending Carthage College, although she plans to join the Air Force this summer. She received an extension allowing her to become an Eagle Scout after her 18th birthday.
“It was very, very rewarding to do it quickly,” Annie Scheidt said. “Our hard work paid off ... we pulled something off that many others didn’t in so little time.”
The Scheidts’ father, Karl, said: “Being confident in the outdoors and learning life skills that will carry them on the rest of their lives.”
The Boy Scouts organization has taken some deserved bashing in recent decades, leading to bankruptcy and a rebirth of sorts. At its core, however, remains a group based on the values of leadership, service, learning and personal commitment. Those values are on display in our community.