Kenosha News Editorial: Look to Iowa for a way to draw our legislative maps

WPR goes on to say that state Republicans are highly unlikely to consider any proposal put forward by the Evers commission.

So, is there a better way? We think it’s time to start looking west. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, since 1980, Iowa’s districts have been drawn each decade by nonpartisan legislative staff. They follow a strict set of criteria, including a prohibition on the use of political data. Iowa is one of only a handful of states with such a prohibition. The prohibition is broad in scope, and includes consideration of the addresses of incumbents, the political affiliations of registered voters, previous election results and demographic information not required by the federal constitution.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette proudly notes that the “Iowa model,” as it’s called, is “seen as the gold standard of redistricting by some good-government advocates.”

Here’s how it works:

It is overseen by a five-person panel with one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa State Senate, one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa State Senate, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, and one member selected by the first four members.