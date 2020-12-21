Kenosha News editorial: Making city's ambitious plans a reality

The plan for the 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets is a development that would foster neighborhood opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement, according to Antaramian. It would focus on connecting residents to opportunities in high-growth digital fields, as well as science, technology and math occupations.

The city’s contract with SmithGroup is in the process of being finalized, with consultants expected to start work on the master plan process Jan. 1, according to Ed St. Peter, the longtime city official who is serving as project manager for the plan. The master plan will define land use and zoning and include transportation plans as well and the scope of residential housing and commercial buildings for the parcel.

A first step to that plan, which we have to say on first blush sounds perhaps a bit too ambitious, is to solicit feedback from neighborhood residents, who are for the most part working class to low-income.