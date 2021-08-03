Kenosha News editorial: News of Waukegan Tire a good sign for revitalization in Kenosha

The pending arrival of Waukegan Tire to Kenosha signals what we hope is a trend that bodes well for the city. The automotive service center, set to open in a 9,350-square-foot space at 5512 75th St., will operate in a space that previously held a similar business.
In his recent presentation to the city Plan Commission seeking a conditional-use permit, Jerry Nerheim, founder and president of the company, described his plans for the building. Even after it opens, the company will continue with extensive renovations of the facility. Drawings shown to the Plan Commission promise a bright new future for the building and an inviting look for customers.
The new location of Waukegan Tire comes to an area of 75th Street that could use some help, from roughly 57th Avenue east to Pershing Boulevard. Many of the nearby buildings and trailer parks, some in Kenosha, some in Pleasant Prairie, are empty and/or not in great shape. Some could use an update; some a teardown. But that’s the great thing about this kind of commitment by a business like Waukegan Tire — it tends to be infectious. Maybe this will be the first domino to fall in a string of nearby redevelopment.
And that could be a good sign for the area.
It has been a fact of life in urban development for as long as automobiles have been around: Cars make it easy for cities to spread out. Cheaper land away from the center of a city became a magnet for development.
Kenosha was no exception. It became more true when Interstate 94 opened in the 1960s, the pace of westward development in Kenosha sped up, especially along 75th Street/Highway 50. The stretch of the key artery, especially between 39th Avenue and Green Bay Road, copied the growth seen in almost every American city. The same kind of westward growth happened along 52nd Street as well.
The hardware stores, the restaurants, the gas stations, the grocery stores, the dentist offices, the car repair shops and many others migrated westward. Often, those businesses left empty property in their wake when they moved.
And then, a few decades later, many of those businesses, especially the Big Box stores that populated 52nd Street, leapfrogged again. Or died.
The hulking empty building left behind threatened to drag down the once-thriving thoroughfare. But that is changing, too. The revival of the former Walmart building by U-Haul into a multipurpose truck rental/storage space facility gave a large business boost to the area. It also did a lot to make that stretch of 52nd Street more visually appealing.
There are several other large former retail spaces on 52nd Street that are just waiting for a clever developer to repurpose them. And, farther to the east, stretches of 52nd that badly need redevelopment.
But it takes more than just a cash investment to bring old, disused buildings back to life. It takes a willingness to serve the customer once you open the doors.
“We’re excited about being in Kenosha,” Waukegan Tire’s Nerheim told the Kenosha Plan Commission. “We’re a family-run operation. We believe in service. That’s what we excel at.”
The company will bring about a dozen new jobs to Kenosha, which is also one of the great impacts of redevelopment.
