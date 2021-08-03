Kenosha News editorial: News of Waukegan Tire a good sign for revitalization in Kenosha

The pending arrival of Waukegan Tire to Kenosha signals what we hope is a trend that bodes well for the city. The automotive service center, set to open in a 9,350-square-foot space at 5512 75th St., will operate in a space that previously held a similar business.

In his recent presentation to the city Plan Commission seeking a conditional-use permit, Jerry Nerheim, founder and president of the company, described his plans for the building. Even after it opens, the company will continue with extensive renovations of the facility. Drawings shown to the Plan Commission promise a bright new future for the building and an inviting look for customers.

The new location of Waukegan Tire comes to an area of 75th Street that could use some help, from roughly 57th Avenue east to Pershing Boulevard. Many of the nearby buildings and trailer parks, some in Kenosha, some in Pleasant Prairie, are empty and/or not in great shape. Some could use an update; some a teardown. But that’s the great thing about this kind of commitment by a business like Waukegan Tire — it tends to be infectious. Maybe this will be the first domino to fall in a string of nearby redevelopment.

And that could be a good sign for the area.