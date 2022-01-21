Kenosha News editorial: No need to lower concealed carry age in Wisconsin

THE KENOSHA NEWS EDITORIAL BOARD
State Rep. Shae Sortwell , R-Gibson, is pushing a plan to lower the minimum age to legally carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin to 18 years old.
The Green Bay area lawmaker argues that 18-year-olds have the right to vote or go to war, so they should have the right to carry a concealed weapon.
“It is our obligation as the state Legislature under our oath to the Constitution of the United States and oath to the state constitution to ensure equality before the law,” Sortwell said at a public hearing on the proposed legislation.”
The fact is that under federal law 18, 19, and 20-year-olds can’t legally purchase a handgun from a federally licensed firearm dealer. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be gifted a handgun or purchase one from a private seller. And under Wisconsin state law anyone over the age of 18 can possess a handgun and carry it openly or, under Department of Natural Resources policies, hunt with a concealed handgun if he or she is the legal occupant of the land.
But here’s the rub. Gun violence is epidemic in the United States. According to the Children’s Defense Fund, “In 2019, 3,371 American children and teens were killed with guns.” The non-profit organization’s 2021 report, “The state of America’s children” said that gun violence became “the leading cause of death for all children and teens ages 1-19 in 2018, surpassing motor vehicle accidents for the first time in history.”
“Guns killed more children and teens than cancer, pneumonia, influenza, asthma, HIV/AIDs and opioids combined,” the report said.
And for “every child or teen fatally shot, another five suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.”
Small wonder then that Sortwell’s proposal has drawn opposition from the city of Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.
We read every day about shootings and carjackings in Milwaukee, often committed by teenagers and we don’t kid ourselves that the guns they obtain are gotten illegally.
The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly overnight shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
The question then, is do we need to add another log to this fire of mayhem by encouraging young people to carry hidden weapons. We don’t.
We would urge Rep. Sortwell to buy a large black Sharpie, turn his proposed bill over, draw some large concentric circles and then take it to the gun range.
The state governments spending the most on health care
State Governments Spending the Most on Health Care
Photo Credit: Cryptographer / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic has put unprecedented strain on the U.S. health system over the last two years. With hospitals and providers facing heavy workloads, a fractured supply chain, and labor shortages, the system is continuing to struggle as the Omicron variant brings the newest, largest wave of COVID cases yet.
These challenges are pushing U.S. health spending to new heights. A recent
study from Health Affairs reported that total health spending in the U.S. increased by 9.7% in 2020 to $4.1 trillion, even as GDP declined by 2.2%. One of the biggest factors in that increase was a significant infusion of federal funding for health through COVID-19 relief legislation like the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and the $900 billion Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. These federal dollars provided support to health providers, helped strengthen public health infrastructure to manage the spread of the coronavirus, and sped the development and distribution of vaccines.
But while the federal government has spent heavily to navigate the current crisis, it is less clear how COVID-19 might affect overall health spending in the long term. Even before COVID-19, state and local governments have been spending an increasingly large share of their budgets on health. Ongoing challenges from the pandemic and efforts to strengthen the health system in the future could further accelerate that growth.
Shutterstock
Health care accounts for a growing share of state and local spending
At the state and local level, total spending on health care has more than doubled over the last two decades, from $127.3 billion in 2000 to $321.7 billion in 2019 (a 70% increase after adjusting for inflation). While state and local spending has increased overall, health also represents an increasing share of the total: in 2000, health care was 8.5% of total spending, while in 2019, that figure rose to 9.6%.
A number of factors are contributing to this increased total. Some experts
cite a reliance on expensive new innovations and technologies in care and administrative complexity of insurers and hospitals as a major contributor to overall costs. The aging of the Baby Boomer generation, which totals more than 70 million Americans, brings greater health needs and increases costs as well. Amid these other factors, the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act has also increased what states must spend on their portion of the program. Although, it’s important to note that most of Medicaid spending is categorized as public welfare spending.
Health care is one of the largest state and local expenditures
Regardless of the reason, health care is one of the primary spending categories in state and local budgets. At 9.6% of spending, health is the third-largest state and local government category behind public welfare, which includes means-tested supports like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and represents around 22.3% of state and local spending, and K-12 education, which makes up 21.5% of state and local budgets.
CA spends the most on health care overall high per capita spending
But some states spend more on health care than others. In total spending, high-population states like California, Texas, New York, and Florida lead the nation. While California ($1,533) is also among the top spending states on a per capita basis, many of the other leaders are smaller states like Wyoming ($2,978), South Carolina ($1,730), and Kansas ($1,558).
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s
. To determine the states spending the most on health care, researchers Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances Self Financial calculated total state and local health care spending per person using the most recent data available.
Here are the states spending most on health care.
15. Virginia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $988 State & local health care spending share of total: 10.5% Total state & local health care spending: $8,429,368,000 Population: 8,535,519
Shutterstock
14. Michigan
Photo Credit: Photosbykaity / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,013 State & local health care spending share of total: 10.8% Total state & local health care spending: $10,119,784,000 Population: 9,986,857
Shutterstock
13. Utah
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,123 State & local health care spending share of total: 12.0% Total state & local health care spending: $3,600,612,000 Population: 3,205,958
Shutterstock
12. Oregon
Photo Credit: Bob Pool / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,142 State & local health care spending share of total: 9.5% Total state & local health care spending: $4,815,765,000 Population: 4,217,737
Shutterstock
11. Missouri
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,163 State & local health care spending share of total: 14.2% Total state & local health care spending: $7,137,657,000 Population: 6,137,428
Shutterstock
10. New York
Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,315 State & local health care spending share of total: 8.4% Total state & local health care spending: $25,588,914,000 Population: 19,453,561
Shutterstock
9. Alabama
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,474 State & local health care spending share of total: 16.8% Total state & local health care spending: $7,228,538,000 Population: 4,903,185
Shutterstock
8. Iowa
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,499 State & local health care spending share of total: 14.3% Total state & local health care spending: $4,729,036,000 Population: 3,155,070
Shutterstock
7. Washington
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,512 State & local health care spending share of total: 14.0% Total state & local health care spending: $11,513,156,000 Population: 7,614,893
Shutterstock
6. California
Photo Credit: Chones / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,533 State & local health care spending share of total: 11.7% Total state & local health care spending: $60,569,031,000 Population: 39,512,223
Shutterstock
5. North Carolina
Photo Credit: digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,536 State & local health care spending share of total: 17.9% Total state & local health care spending: $16,105,067,000 Population: 10,488,084
Shutterstock
4. Mississippi
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,547 State & local health care spending share of total: 17.3% Total state & local health care spending: $4,605,287,000 Population: 2,976,149
Shutterstock
3. Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,558 State & local health care spending share of total: 16.1% Total state & local health care spending: $4,538,829,000 Population: 2,913,314
Shutterstock
2. South Carolina
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $1,730 State & local health care spending share of total: 19.3% Total state & local health care spending: $8,905,798,000 Population: 5,148,714
Shutterstock
1. Wyoming
Photo Credit: Real Window Creative / Shutterstock
State & local health care spending per capita: $2,978 State & local health care spending share of total: 19.7% Total state & local health care spending: $1,723,417,000 Population: 578,759
Shutterstock
