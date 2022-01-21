Kenosha News editorial: No need to lower concealed carry age in Wisconsin

State Rep. Shae Sortwell , R-Gibson, is pushing a plan to lower the minimum age to legally carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin to 18 years old.

The Green Bay area lawmaker argues that 18-year-olds have the right to vote or go to war, so they should have the right to carry a concealed weapon.

“It is our obligation as the state Legislature under our oath to the Constitution of the United States and oath to the state constitution to ensure equality before the law,” Sortwell said at a public hearing on the proposed legislation.”

The fact is that under federal law 18, 19, and 20-year-olds can’t legally purchase a handgun from a federally licensed firearm dealer. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be gifted a handgun or purchase one from a private seller. And under Wisconsin state law anyone over the age of 18 can possess a handgun and carry it openly or, under Department of Natural Resources policies, hunt with a concealed handgun if he or she is the legal occupant of the land.

But here’s the rub. Gun violence is epidemic in the United States. According to the Children’s Defense Fund, “In 2019, 3,371 American children and teens were killed with guns.” The non-profit organization’s 2021 report, “The state of America’s children” said that gun violence became “the leading cause of death for all children and teens ages 1-19 in 2018, surpassing motor vehicle accidents for the first time in history.”

“Guns killed more children and teens than cancer, pneumonia, influenza, asthma, HIV/AIDs and opioids combined,” the report said.

And for “every child or teen fatally shot, another five suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.”

Small wonder then that Sortwell’s proposal has drawn opposition from the city of Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

We read every day about shootings and carjackings in Milwaukee, often committed by teenagers and we don’t kid ourselves that the guns they obtain are gotten illegally.

The question then, is do we need to add another log to this fire of mayhem by encouraging young people to carry hidden weapons. We don’t.

We would urge Rep. Sortwell to buy a large black Sharpie, turn his proposed bill over, draw some large concentric circles and then take it to the gun range.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0