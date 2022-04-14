Kenosha News editorial: Pay raises while facing budget deficit spur KUSD concerns

The Kenosha Unified School Board is living the old expression of being stuck between a rock and a hard place. The question is: Was this situation avoidable, or did the School Board choose to put itself in this difficult spot? The way we see it, they chose to be squeezed.

According to the district, KUSD will face a $19.5 million structural deficit in its projected budget for 2023 while anticipating a decline of nearly 1,100 students enrolled in its schools over the next two years. With a stated goal to avoid layoffs, the Board of Education has begun taking a hard look at how resources are being allocated, staff shifts, and whether open positions need to filled and more.

Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth notes the deficit is based on projections that include $2.2 million in step and lane pay increases to employee salaries. Teachers and non-union employees, including administrators and hourly workers, will receive a newly approved 4.7% increase in pay beginning July 1. The increase to teacher base pay for the 2022-23 academic year coincides with a 4.7% bump based on the Consumer Price Index, a cost-of-living indicator, as calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also looming ahead is a $3.4 million increase in health insurance costs; a $7.2 million increase in salaries applied to all employee groups — factoring in the statutory maximum 4.7% CPI for inflation — and a loss of $6.7 million in state revenue.

All of the assorted figures and facts noted above were mandated by law or agreed to by contract. But, by agreeing in unison to the across-the-board pay raises, the Board has stepped into a potential storm of conflict and controversy. Yes, teachers, staff and administrators have been front line fighters in the two-year battle with COVID-19. Is a pay raise enough of a reward? Maybe not, but it’s the most obvious recognition of the role school personnel have played during these troubled times.

Our question must be: Should that action have been universally approved by the Board without giving some thought to how it will be financed? We have yet to hear that answer.

We’re not sure how the Board can move ahead without navigating a budgeting minefield.

Providing the kind of hard numbers, based on real-world inputs, would have been the sane and responsible path to take before even talking about raises. The Unified School Board has chosen to leap off a high diving board without checking to see if there is water in the pool.

We all recognize that costs must be reduced and employee headcounts might be trimmed. The Board and KUSD administrators have a large task ahead of them, and almost no one will be happy with all their choices.

Assuming anticipated student counts have some accuracy, other figures are well defined. The district knows what levels of state aid to expect and the financial limits of its taxing authority.

It’s also a lot easier to justify the kind of massive spending that accompanies the new across-the-board raises when you have examined the implications of that action far in advance of voting for the raises. To us, it appears that a huge step in the process has been skipped.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0