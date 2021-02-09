Kenosha News Editorial: Permanent fencing at the Capitol is prudent

“This is the People’s House. I am adamantly opposed,” tweeted Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. “There has been no threat briefing given to Members of Congress to justify this proposal.

Some opposed to the fencing say what happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol could have been prevented if better advance security preparations had been made and intelligence reports heeded.

Pittman, on the other hand, sees a definite need to beef up the security infrastructure at the Capitol.

“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” Pittman wrote.

Installing a barrier may just be the reality of living in the 21st Century. Threats — foreign and domestic — are always looming, although with the exception of a couple of notable breakdowns, federal intelligence officials have done a good job of protecting Americans.