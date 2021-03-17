Kenosha News editorial: Pope seeks to forge religious coexistence

According to some estimates, Christians numbered more than one million in Iraq prior to the chokehold of ISIS. Their population today may be as small as 250,000. An economy in ruins, years of war and religious persecution left Christians in Iraq little room to exist, let alone thrive.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017. It’s true that the armed group no longer controls any significant territory, but it still carries out random attacks, especially in the north.

Through ISIS’s cruel three-year rule of much of northern and western Iraq, and the government’s campaign against it, a broad swath of the nation lies in ruins.

According to news reports, many Iraqis have had to rebuild homes at their own expense when the fighting ended. The Christian minority was hit hard, with armed ISIS fighters often forcing a choice between conversion, death or the payment of a tax on non-Muslims.