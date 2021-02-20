Kenosha News Editorial: Pot, meet the kettle: The handling of the Ducklo scandal

What is amazing is the tepid reprimand on the part of high-up officials on the Biden team, notably Psaki, senior adviser Anita Dunn and Chief of Staff Ron Klain. One would think they would have better gauged the potential fallout in a world in which social discourse frequently goes viral, which is exactly what happened in this case.

Within 24 hours, Ducklo resigned, with apologies extended to Palmeri, and to the White House for letting the administration down.

Insiders said Ducklo was a favorite of top officials on the Biden team and they may have been trying to preserve a job for him somewhere in the administration.

But this is the same administration that had campaigned against the tone and culture of government under former President Donald Trump. Indeed, as the Washington Post reported, Biden while swearing in nearly 1,000 appointees and staff in a virtual ceremony, said: “If you’re ever working with me, and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.”

Except in this case.