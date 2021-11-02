Kenosha News Editorial: Racine teachers union needs new leadership after divisive segregation post

Last month, two Racine Unified middle school girls’ basketball teams won championships in their divisions. That is an awesome accomplishment for those schools and those girls. That requires perseverance and a lot of hard work.
Following the wins, the school district shared photos of the teams and their trophies on Facebook.
Those girls deserve the praise. Unfortunately, not everyone saw the post as something to congratulate.
The Racine teachers union shared the post on Facebook and said, “This is what a racially segregated school district looks like in the year 2021,” referring to the photos of the two teams where majority from one team have lighter skin and majority from another team have darker skin.
The post was made on the REA-REAA Unity Facebook page by the district’s teacher union, Racine Educators United, a merger of the Racine Education Association and the Racine Educational Assistant Association. When asked about it, REU President Angelina Cruz didn’t even apologize for it. Instead she said the union would not shy away from conversations surrounding “difficult conversations.”
While REU did remove the controversial Facebook post, Cruz cited discourse in the comment section as the reason why it was removed, not the statement that drew the backlash.
That is disgusting and divisive.
The teachers union should be the biggest cheerleader for the district’s students and schools, not the school bully.
Kids attack each other enough on social media, they don’t need the teachers union bashing them as well.
Among the people who called out the post and REU were parents whose kids were on those teams pictured in the post. One said, “I’m disgusted that you use our children for this … Don’t judge someone by how they appear. Don’t assume race based on how a person looks.”
Another said, “As a parent of one of the children in the top picture, I’m appalled that my child is part of this disgusting post. My husband and I are both RUSD teachers who have been a part of the union our entire careers and are proud to send our children to this school district. This post is unnecessary.”
Racine Unified has gone through its struggles over the years and there are still obstacles to overcome. But we should all be able to rally around student accomplishments.
In order for Unified to get better, the district needs to unify together and celebrate the wins. To tear down the district and the kids after an accomplishment is sad and wrong.
The REU needs new leadership, people to cheer for students, not tear them down.