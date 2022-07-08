Kenosha News editorial: Rebranding campaign fights Asian carp threat

Maybe we can eat our way out of this dilemma.

For years now, Wisconsin anglers have watched nervously as Asian carp, an invasive species that was accidentally released by flooding into the Mississippi River in the deep South where they were used on fish farms and to control algae in sewage lagoons, have marched steadily upriver.

The great fear is that the Asian carp – bighead, silver, grass and black – will make the jump into Lake Michigan where, if they can adapt to the Great Lakes, they could threaten the $7 billion fishing industry and the $16 billion recreational boating industry by crowding out local gamefish like walleye and yellow perch along with lake whitefish.

The last chokepoint against the Lake Michigan leap is an electronic fish barrier on the Illinois River near Joliet. Il. Last year the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – along with Illinois and Michigan – advanced an $858 million project to further fight the advance of the carp.

Now a new tactic is coming into play: rebranding. Carp has long been dismissed as a muddy-tasting bottom-feeder by fishermen here in the U.S. – although it is a popular food source in both Asia and Europe. In fact, across the globe, Asian carp accounts for 10 percent of seafood production and in China it is a $10 billion industry.

But this summer, Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a campaign to rechristen the much-maligned carp and put it on restaurant menus and in groceries as “copi”. That’s short for “copious”, which the Asian carp certainly are.

“The ‘carp’ name is so harsh that people won’t even try it,” said Kevin Irons, assistant fisheries chief with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, according to an Associated Press story. “But it’s healthy, clean and it really tastes pretty darn good.”

Unlike the U.S. bottom-feeding carp, the Asian carp eat a little higher up the food chain, feeding on algae or plankton, aquatic plants or, in the case of the black carp, mussels and snails. Plus, all four Asian carp are high in omega-3 fatty acids and low in mercury and other contaminants.

One difficulty is that the Asian carp are bony which makes it challenging to present it as a fillet like the perch or walleye many diners expect. Still, the mild flavor might help it overcome that and one Chicago restaurant already has plans for a copi po’boy while another has sold carp burgers for years.

Illinois officials say there is abundant supply and that 50 million pounds of Asian carp could be netted in the Illinois River each year.

If Americans can get used to processed foods like chicken nuggets and fish sticks, who is to say that carp can’t shed its old image?

So would you like a glass of white wine with your copi, sir?