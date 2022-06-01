Kenosha News Editorial: Requiring paper ballots, hand counting would add cost, time, errors

Wisconsin’s Republican Party held its annual convention in Middleton last month putting forth its platform with nearly four dozen proposals.

The party rejected calls to rescind the state’s Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election — although it got support from 40% of the delegates. And it turned down a resolution to remove Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, from his post, with 36% of delegates advocating his ouster.

Some of the resolutions that passed reflect the lingering discontent over the presidential election and voting procedures in the state — including one to require every ballot in the state to be cast on paper and hand counted on Election Day.

That’s a bad idea for several million reasons. Republicans are pushing the effort for hand counting ballots in at least six states pushing that narrative that voting machines are easily hacked and can’t be trusted.

But, far from bolstering the integrity of the vote, this notion would increase the probability of error in vote counting and cast suspicion on the vote itself by delaying the reporting of the vote count — most likely for days.

Consider that in the 2020 presidential election, Wisconsin voters cast 1,630,866 votes for President Biden and 1,610, 184 for ex-president Donald Trump. Together with minor party candidates the number of votes cast for president in Wisconsin was 3,297,352.

Just how many days would it take to hand count those ballots?

For a clue we can look to another hotly contested state — Georgia — which Trump narrowly lost. Georgia ordered an audit, which turned into a hand recount audit of nearly every one of its 5 million ballots. That took five days and affirmed Trump’s loss. In one county, Cobb County, Georgia, that effort took hundreds of people to do the hand count over the five days. And that was just the presidential contest. Cobb County elections director Janine Eveler estimated it would have taken 100 days to count every race on each ballot using the same procedures.

In New Hampshire, where a similar hand-count measure was proposed in the legislature, one of the opponents was a town clerk representing the New Hampshire City and Town Clerks Association. Joan Dargie testified that her town, Milford, would have to increase its number of election workers from 200 to 350 and that many of her fellow clerks said they will quit if they have to tabulate every ballot by hand, according to an Associated Press report.

“People who are asking to get rid of machines obviously haven’t worked in an election,” she said.

Counting by machine isn’t just faster, it’s more accurate. Charles Stewart, professor of political science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology put it this way: “Counting votes is very tedious. Human beings are bad doing tedious things, and computers are very good at doing tedious things.” Stewart says the first research comparing recounts of New Hampshire votes comparing hand counts to machine counts two decades ago — and in every study since — machines won. The error rate for hand counts is as much as 2% higher, according to other news reports.

Less accurate, more costly and less timely.

That’s what this GOP proposal for hand counting ballots would give our elections. That’s hardly a plank worth standing on and we hope Republicans in the state Assembly and Senate give it the back of their hand if such legislation comes before them.

