Kenosha News Editorial: Rodgers stokes fires of a 100-year rivalry

After further review … Aaron Rodgers was not guilty of taunting. While the NFL. with its heavy emphasis against taunting this year, has flagged players eight times more than last year, the Packers quarterback was not penalized for dropping to his knees and doing his Super Bowl belt wraparound, then shouting: “I own you. I still own you. I still own you.”

The exuberant remark came after Rodgers ran in for a touchdown en route to a 24-14 win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Packer fans rejoiced; Bears fans were apoplectic.

Taunting infractions incur a 15-yard penalty, but no flag was thrown on Rodgers. After consulting New York (not really) and checking the rulebook, we have determined that Rodgers remarks were not directed at a Chicago Bears player — they were directed to a woman Bears fan in the stands who had flipped Rodgers a double bird as he celebrated in the end zone. Possibly Rodger’s words were also directed at all of Chicagoland — but not a player. That’s not a penalty. The flippant remark stands. We will, or course, counsel our quarterback against future unsportsmanlike utterances — we’ll tell him to just shout: “Heee-heee-hee.” If the Bears don’t like that they can move to Arlington Park.