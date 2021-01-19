Kenosha News editorial: Ryan and Pence help the cause of democracy

While there has been ample press and commentary in recent days and weeks about who is skipping tomorrow’s inauguration, we thought it noteworthy to mention in particular a couple of people who are — former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence.

Ryan’s and Pence’s attendance sends a strong message about our democracy and its 223-year tradition of a peaceful transition of power between presidential administrations. Their presence is particularly relevant in light of the Jan. 6 rampage at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite a divided nation, many still unconvinced that the 2020 presidential election was free of fraud and tampering, many others thinking just the opposite, and many stunned and saddened by the Capitol siege, we would venture to say that the masses are ready to move on and let the inauguration and transition of power take place. It’s high time to turn the attention to the serious issues facing the country, most notably the pandemic.