Kenosha News editorial: Shalom Center expansion, commitment to community worthy of praise

Some people see a problem and walk the other direction. Others step up to make a change.

There is no question that the Shalom Center, now located at 4314 39th Ave., has been a powerful force in providing for underserved groups in our community. The nonprofit organization has been a shining example of people helping people, especially those in desperate need. That became even more apparent during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In our community, the devastating social, economic, and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have deepened poverty, worsened displacement, and increased rates of disability, job loss, and pushed a need for increased psychiatric services.

For four decades, the Shalom Center has fought the crisis of homelessness and poverty in our community. In many ways, times are worse in 2022 than in 1982. Kenosha housing is less affordable than any time in recent memory and there are near-record number of community members seeking an array of emergency assistance.

The center has served as an emergency shelter, a provider of hot meals and groceries, as well as a source of guidance and references that has assisted tens of thousands of people in need. It began as a soup kitchen in 1982, providing hot meals to the homeless and low-income individuals and families in the Kenosha community. It was very much a hands-on, all-hands-on-deck approach. Groups, clubs, coworkers would often volunteer to do the cooking for the original soup kitchen effort (including Kenosha News staff in those early days).

With such community support, the organization has continued to grow and adapt to meet the needs of those who depend on its services. It hosts the longest running soup kitchen in the county, as well as a 24/7, 82 bed shelter facility. The Shalom Center has a 10,000-square-foot food pantry and distribution center. What started with 15 total clients in that a soup kitchen in 1982 has grown to serve over 150 meals a night. In 2020 alone, it provided 10,456 nights of shelter to individuals, and 8,473 nights of shelter to families.

And the Shalom Center sees a need to do more.

When the organization recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, it announced a 10,500-square-foot addition will soon be constructed on the center’s property. The new facility will serve as a warming center in the winter and cooling center in summer. It will provide washing machines and dryers to people in need of clean clothing. For families in need of energy or rental assistance, the new facility will have professionals to help connect them with vital services.

The $2.4 million addition is being underwritten by an anonymous donor, which in itself, is an amazing statement.

Oscar Wilde once suggested that, “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.”

The people who lead the Shalom Center, its workers, its board, and its volunteers, do more than “intend” to serve our community. They never stop reaching out and doing more.

Happy anniversary, Shalom Center. We are a better community because of you.

