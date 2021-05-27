Kenosha News Editorial: Sheriff's Dept. body cams offer proof and protection for deputies and public

The issue of body camera use by law enforcement agencies has proved to be yet another area of friction between police and some members of the public. Police agencies are mostly on board with putting a body camera on all officers. In some places it is being mandated by state legislatures.
In fact, as of this spring, seven states — Colorado, Connecticut, New Mexico, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and South Carolina — have legislated body-worn camera adoption, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The reason body cameras seem to be constantly in the news usually comes from a debate over whether the video captured by officers — especially officers involved in shooting incidents — should be edited or even released at all. That is a discussion for another day.
Locally, we are happy to see the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s adoption of cutting edge body and squad car video technology. The equipment now employed by the county’s law enforcement and corrections officers will play a role in two critical areas of law enforcement: Protecting suspects and ensuring their rights are guarded; and equally important, protecting the lives of the officers themselves.
Sheriff David Beth explained to the County Board recently that the equipment is already producing helpful results. Footage of a widely publicized May 16 traffic stop involving a self-driving Tesla on Interstate 94, was collected by the new system. “It’s already paying dividends (by) proving what we’re trying to do when we make a traffic stop,” Beth said. That use happened within the first three weeks of use of the new gear.
The cameras are always on, but begin recording when certain triggers occur. Squad cameras begin recording when the light bar is activated or when the vehicle reaches a speed of 90 miles per hour. The body worn camera begins recording when a deputy opens the door of his squad or drives within a .2-mile radius of a call, for example. When deputy begins running on foot or takes a gun out of its holster, recording begins as well.
Both the squad camera and the body cameras begin recording when the gun lock is released to remove a rifle in the squad. And in every case when a recording starts it also automatically picks up the previous 30 seconds of video.
Deputies can also manually start and stop recording using a wristwatch. When recording stops, the video is automatically downloaded as evidence, complete with the case number of the call and classified by call type.
“It’s going to help out officers prove, most of the time, they’ve done exactly what they were supposed to do,” Beth said. “And, once in a while, if they goof up, we’re going to know that too. It’s going to keep everyone a little more honest.”
Other features, including monitoring of cameras and instant communication with other units, will further protect deputies as they approach dangerous situations or difficult calls. Supervisors working remotely can see on a computer screen where each camera is located on a map, if it is on, and can click on it to watch livestream video. A “chain of custody” log will track who views the recording and when.
In the correctional facility, body cameras are in near constant recording mode as they are to be used any time there is potential for inmate contact. Will this result in fewer complaints from prisoners and detainees? That would certainly be a good outcome.
A feature of the new squad cameras will provide video of the back seat and the rear of transport vans for the first time. Beth said people who are arrested and inmates in transport often make claims about treatment in these scenarios.
The use of body worn cameras is not going to lessen, and soon they will be as ubiquitous as the badge and sidearm. If we are fortunate, they will become something more than a debate topic.