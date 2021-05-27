Kenosha News Editorial: Sheriff's Dept. body cams offer proof and protection for deputies and public

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cameras are always on, but begin recording when certain triggers occur. Squad cameras begin recording when the light bar is activated or when the vehicle reaches a speed of 90 miles per hour. The body worn camera begins recording when a deputy opens the door of his squad or drives within a .2-mile radius of a call, for example. When deputy begins running on foot or takes a gun out of its holster, recording begins as well.

Both the squad camera and the body cameras begin recording when the gun lock is released to remove a rifle in the squad. And in every case when a recording starts it also automatically picks up the previous 30 seconds of video.

Deputies can also manually start and stop recording using a wristwatch. When recording stops, the video is automatically downloaded as evidence, complete with the case number of the call and classified by call type.

“It’s going to help out officers prove, most of the time, they’ve done exactly what they were supposed to do,” Beth said. “And, once in a while, if they goof up, we’re going to know that too. It’s going to keep everyone a little more honest.”