Kenosha News Editorial: Special ed costs trigger debate

Wisconsin is not keeping pace with special education funding needs.
That seemed to be the bottom line on a Lee Newspapers report this month that chronicled how costs for special education have grown significantly over the past 40 years, but state reimbursement rates to school districts have lagged considerably.
According to the Lee report, the cost of special education climbed to more than $1.5 billion in Wisconsin in the 2020-2021 school year, but state reimbursements remained below $500 million. That left a gap of more than $1 billion, which falls in the lap of school districts across the state.
In the 1970s, state support for special education stood at around 70 percent, according to a 2019 Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Today the state support stands at less than half that. The Lee report said, “Democrat Gov. Tony Evers proposed increasing special education reimbursement to 50% in his draft 2021-23 biennial budget, but the proposal was scrapped by Republicans, although they did bump reimbursements by 2 percentage points to its current rate of roughly 30%.”
Republicans in the Legislature have defended the lack of an increase saying state schools will be getting $2.3 billion in federal COVID relief aid, but school officials note that is a one-time proposition that will not support ongoing expenses like hiring more staff or increasing wages.
The COVID relief money, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), aimed at mitigating pandemic-related learning loss, may give schools some breathing room, but it’s not a long-term solution.
Federal and state mandates require that public school districts in Wisconsin provide all of the special education services a student needs and make reasonable accommodations for those special needs—although that does not mean a district can accommodate all requests.
About 14 percent of students in the state are classified as having special needs which can include physical, intellectual, cognitive, emotional and learning disabilities. For Special Ed teachers it’s a high-stress job that has twice the turnover rate compared to other teachers. And polling by disability rights groups show many parents of children with disabilities are dissatisfied with the way their children are educated. It’s a stressful situation all-around.
Simply increasing the state’s budget support for special education might seem like an easy solution – even if it is a politically difficult one – but that may not be the answer. It’s more complicated than that.
Last year State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R- Sturgeon Bay, noted that by law, districts are required to spend whatever is needed to provide services call for in a special ed student’s IEP (individual education plan).
Kitchens, who co-chaired the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding in 2019, said, “So when we increase the special ed aid, if we were to put it up to 50 percent, that money wouldn’t go to special ed kids, because they are going to get the same amount (based on their EIPs).”
“That is a sort of fallacy of opinion – “You are not putting enough into special education, that is hurting the special ed kids.’ It’s really not. It’s hurting the overall bottom line (of the district).”
That’s what happened in Green Bay last year where the district transferred more than $30 million from its general fund into the special ed fund to pay for services they are legally obligated to provide.
The student services director for the Green Bay District said, “That is $30 million that didn’t go to the general education students that lowers your class sizes, gives them even more resources, things of that nature.”
That, it seems to us, relates more to the state’s levy limits than it does to whether the governor and the Legislature earmark state aids for special education or just puts the responsibilities on school districts to cover the costs. That’s just finger-pointing.
#30. Fond du Lac County
- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($29,719 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.7% ($36,625)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($40,727)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($51,806)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($61,711)
#29. Columbia County
- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($33,409 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($37,135)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($45,242)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($52,764)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($60,718)
#28. Sawyer County
- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($24,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.0% ($27,471)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($31,478)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($39,964)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($48,547)
#27. Iowa County
- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($35,491 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.2% ($36,058)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($40,554)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($53,662)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($64,110)
#26. Sheboygan County
- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($32,790 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($35,788)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,624)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.0% ($53,508)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($68,806)
#25. Racine County
- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($27,099 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($34,382)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($39,280)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.0% ($57,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($73,076)
#24. Douglas County
- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,165 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($35,335)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($38,051)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($47,227)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($50,054)
#23. Marathon County
- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($26,857 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($34,775)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($40,008)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,629)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.0% ($65,677)
#22. Oneida County
- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($30,792 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($30,188)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($35,160)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($48,190)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($67,368)
#21. Jefferson County
- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.0% ($29,435 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.5% ($35,425)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($39,476)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($52,349)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($61,618)
#20. Vilas County
- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($21,184 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($30,234)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($30,843)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.0% ($44,627)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($54,397)
#19. Kenosha County
- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($32,340 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($33,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($39,468)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($56,740)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.0% ($69,641)
#18. Winnebago County
- 29.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($31,425 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($33,907)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($41,023)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($52,064)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($64,883)
#17. Walworth County
- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($29,964 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($34,544)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($38,177)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($51,201)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($68,983)
#16. Dunn County
- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($33,042 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($35,303)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($35,890)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($50,673)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($58,049)
#15. Pierce County
- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($35,313 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($40,986)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($44,499)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($51,622)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($70,465)
#14. Calumet County
- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($34,512 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.9% ($39,019)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($47,996)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($58,175)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($70,586)
#13. Outagamie County
- 30.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.0% ($31,016 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($37,003)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($40,983)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.9% ($52,235)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($67,373)
#12. Brown County
- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($26,911 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,411)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($40,957)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($52,465)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($65,604)
#10. Bayfield County
- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($22,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($30,508)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.5% ($33,110)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($41,551)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($53,618)
#9. Washington County
- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($35,444 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($40,952)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($46,220)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($64,232)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($76,400)
#8. Eau Claire County
- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($30,159 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($31,684)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($38,240)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.0% ($48,197)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($61,426)
#7. Portage County
- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($25,851 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.9% ($37,138)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($38,957)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($45,032)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($63,269)
#6. Door County
- 34.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($25,439 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,707)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,991)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.0% ($40,981)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($50,000)
#5. La Crosse County
- 36.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($25,484 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($31,287)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($36,711)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($48,952)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($62,020)
#4. St. Croix County
- 36.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($31,486 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($37,213)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.4% ($48,208)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($62,762)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($65,632)
#3. Waukesha County
- 44.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($32,234 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.8% ($38,384)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($46,109)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.7% ($65,480)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($83,647)
#2. Ozaukee County
- 49.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($29,375 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($39,580)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($43,091)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.5% ($61,155)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.1% ($84,454)
#1. Dane County
- 52.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($27,905 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.3% ($35,005)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($41,514)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.3% ($56,762)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.1% ($68,268)
