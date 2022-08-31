Kenosha News Editorial: Special ed costs trigger debate

Wisconsin is not keeping pace with special education funding needs.

That seemed to be the bottom line on a Lee Newspapers report this month that chronicled how costs for special education have grown significantly over the past 40 years, but state reimbursement rates to school districts have lagged considerably.

But it’s complicated.

According to the Lee report, the cost of special education climbed to more than $1.5 billion in Wisconsin in the 2020-2021 school year, but state reimbursements remained below $500 million. That left a gap of more than $1 billion, which falls in the lap of school districts across the state.

In the 1970s, state support for special education stood at around 70 percent, according to a 2019 Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Today the state support stands at less than half that. The Lee report said, “Democrat Gov. Tony Evers proposed increasing special education reimbursement to 50% in his draft 2021-23 biennial budget, but the proposal was scrapped by Republicans, although they did bump reimbursements by 2 percentage points to its current rate of roughly 30%.”

Republicans in the Legislature have defended the lack of an increase saying state schools will be getting $2.3 billion in federal COVID relief aid, but school officials note that is a one-time proposition that will not support ongoing expenses like hiring more staff or increasing wages.

The COVID relief money, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), aimed at mitigating pandemic-related learning loss, may give schools some breathing room, but it’s not a long-term solution.

Federal and state mandates require that public school districts in Wisconsin provide all of the special education services a student needs and make reasonable accommodations for those special needs—although that does not mean a district can accommodate all requests.

About 14 percent of students in the state are classified as having special needs which can include physical, intellectual, cognitive, emotional and learning disabilities. For Special Ed teachers it’s a high-stress job that has twice the turnover rate compared to other teachers. And polling by disability rights groups show many parents of children with disabilities are dissatisfied with the way their children are educated. It’s a stressful situation all-around.

Simply increasing the state’s budget support for special education might seem like an easy solution – even if it is a politically difficult one – but that may not be the answer. It’s more complicated than that.

Last year State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R- Sturgeon Bay, noted that by law, districts are required to spend whatever is needed to provide services call for in a special ed student’s IEP (individual education plan).

Kitchens, who co-chaired the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding in 2019, said, “So when we increase the special ed aid, if we were to put it up to 50 percent, that money wouldn’t go to special ed kids, because they are going to get the same amount (based on their EIPs).”

“That is a sort of fallacy of opinion – “You are not putting enough into special education, that is hurting the special ed kids.’ It’s really not. It’s hurting the overall bottom line (of the district).”

That’s what happened in Green Bay last year where the district transferred more than $30 million from its general fund into the special ed fund to pay for services they are legally obligated to provide.

The student services director for the Green Bay District said, “That is $30 million that didn’t go to the general education students that lowers your class sizes, gives them even more resources, things of that nature.”

That, it seems to us, relates more to the state’s levy limits than it does to whether the governor and the Legislature earmark state aids for special education or just puts the responsibilities on school districts to cover the costs. That’s just finger-pointing.

