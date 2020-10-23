Kenosha News Editorial: Take a whiff out of COVID

For a couple of decades we were urged by McGruff, the Crime Dog, to lock our doors and protect our property and “help take a bite out of crime.”

Hormel Foods, the Austin, Minn. based food company that has long been a leader in all things pork, may have taken a page out of McGruff’s playbook for the current pandemic with a campaign that could well be labeled: “Take a whiff out of COVID.”

This month Hormel announced it has released a face mask that smells like one of America’s breakfast meats — bacon for those who are “bored of your regular old face mask.”

Called the “Black Label Breathable Bacon,” the black mask is adorned by images of bacon.

We take the coronavirus seriously and are all too aware of the deaths it has caused and the hundreds of thousands of Americans it has afflicted. Still, when we saw this story, we couldn’t help but chuckle a bit over this effort to distract us, however momentarily, from the virus with all its ill effects — disruption of our economy, remote schooling, business shutdowns, cancellations of sports events and family gatherings — that we have endured and continue to endure.

A little humor — even during a pandemic — gives us a little respite from our worries.

