Kenosha News Editorial: Take a whiff out of COVID

For a couple of decades we were urged by McGruff, the Crime Dog, to lock our doors and protect our property and “help take a bite out of crime.”
Hormel Foods, the Austin, Minn. based food company that has long been a leader in all things pork, may have taken a page out of McGruff’s playbook for the current pandemic with a campaign that could well be labeled: “Take a whiff out of COVID.”
This month Hormel announced it has released a face mask that smells like one of America’s breakfast meats — bacon for those who are “bored of your regular old face mask.”
Called the “Black Label Breathable Bacon,” the black mask is adorned by images of bacon.
We take the coronavirus seriously and are all too aware of the deaths it has caused and the hundreds of thousands of Americans it has afflicted. Still, when we saw this story, we couldn’t help but chuckle a bit over this effort to distract us, however momentarily, from the virus with all its ill effects — disruption of our economy, remote schooling, business shutdowns, cancellations of sports events and family gatherings — that we have endured and continue to endure.
A little humor — even during a pandemic — gives us a little respite from our worries.
Hormel said the black masks are made of a multi-fiber cloth with two layers, so it meets CDC guidelines for an effective mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
And, no, they are not shaped like pig snouts.
The company, which has previously given America things like the first canned ham and SPAM, said it will distribute the Breathable Bacon masks while supplies last to people who apply for one online at BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to win through Oct. 28.
There is a humanitarian angle to the meat-packer’s offer, too. For every mask requested, Hormel will donate a meal to Feeding America, with a maximum of 10,000 meals.
Hormel is not alone in the scented mask arena. If you don’t like the smell of bacon, you might consider Jack in the Box’s promotion of fried chicken-scented masks that are also being given out free online as a promotion for the fast-food chain’s new “Unchicken Sandwich,” a plant-based alternative to chicken.
Where one enterprise goes, we’re sure others will follow. Perhaps soon we’ll be offered masks scented like Butterball turkeys for Thanksgiving; or perhaps maybe pine-scented for the Christmas holidays.
Take a deep breath and enjoy the momentary distraction.
But, if you’re lucky enough to score one of Hormel’s bacon-y masks or Jack In the Box chicken-scented ones and you put it on and don’t smell anything — well — you might want to get tested. Loss of smell is one of the calling cards for COVID-19.
