Kenosha News editorial: Teach all of American history

American history includes the enslavement of Africans and African Americans; the slaughter of America’s indigenous peoples, including the Trail of Tears and the Wounded Knee Massacre; and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.
American history also includes the Declaration of Independence, which set forth the ideas of natural rights and the social contract, and inspired independence movements around the world; President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all enslaved African Americans; the American Relief Administration, which prevented mass starvation in Europe after World War I and rebuilt infrastructure there; the establishment of the United Nations as a forum to enable nations to settle differences before war breaks out; the Marshall Plan and the Berlin Airlift, which provided aid to Western Europe after World War II; and leadership of the Western democracies to victory in the Cold War.
American history has moments which bring America pride, and moments which bring it shame.
All of it should be taught in our public schools.
In the words of Joe Walsh, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives:
“When it comes to American history, teach our kids the good, the bad, and the ugly. Teach the truth. And the truth is, when it comes to American history, there’s plenty of good, bad, and ugly. Teach the truth.”
Teach all of it.
Also, presume that if someone is hell-bent on a subject or topic not being taught, it probably needs to be taught.
44 movies to watch and learn from during Black History Month — or anytime
'Selma'
Released 2014 • Director Ava DuVernay • Where to watch Prime Video
David Oyelowo portrays Martin Luther King Jr. in a film depicting the civil rights leader's historic voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
Make it a double feature: 'Boycott'
Released 2001 • Director Clark Johnson • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Jeffrey Wright portrays Martin Luther King Jr. in a film about the Montgomery bus boycott.
'Harriet'
Release 2019 • Director Kasi Lemmons • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Cynthia Erivo helped bring the overdue story of the Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman to the big screen. The film was directed and co-written by St. Louis native Kasi Lemmons.
Make it a double feature: 'The Birth of a Nation'
Release 2016 • Director Nate Parker • Where to watch Prime Video
Nate Parker stars in the story of abolitionist Nat Turner, an enslaved man who successfully led an uprising.
'Ray'
Release 2004 • Director Taylor Hackford • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of music genius Ray Charles received all the flowers — and deservedly so.
Make it a double feature: 'What's Love Got to Do With It'
Release 1993 • Director Brian Gibson • Where to watch Prime Video
Angela Bassett portrays rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner in this crowd-pleasing biopic.
'Hidden Figures'
Release 2016 • Director Theodore Melfi • Where to watch Prime Video
NASA's Black female mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson received a rare spotlight with portrayals by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.
Make it a double feature: 'Concussion'
Release 2015 • Director Peter Landesman • Where to watch Prime Video
Will Smith portrays acclaimed pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who conducted groundbreaking research in the field of chronic traumatic encephalopathy among football players.
'The Tuskegee Airmen'
Release 1995 • Director Robert Markowitz • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Laurence Fishburne, Allen Payne, Cuba Gooding Jr., Andre Braugher and Courtney B. Vance are among those leading the cast in the story of Black combat pilots in World War II.
Make it a double feature: 'Red Tails'
Release 2012 • Director Anthony Hemingway • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Cuba Gooding Jr. revisits familiar territory with Nate Parker, David Oyelowo, Terrence Howard, Ne-Yo and Elijah Kelley.
'Miss Evers' Boys'
Release 1997 • Director Joseph Sargent • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Alfre Woodard and Laurence Fishburne headline this story of the Tuskegee Experiment, a top-secret, decadeslong government operation in which underprivileged Black men were used in a study of untreated syphilis.
Make it a double feature: 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'
Release 2017 • Director George C. Wolfe • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Renée Elise Goldsberry portrays Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cervical cancer cells in the 1950s were used, without her consent, in groundbreaking medical research. Also starring Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne.
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Release 2020 • Director George C. Wolfe • Where to watch Netflix
Viola Davis is triumphant as real-life “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey in this fictionalized story about an ill-fated recording session. It's Chadwick Boseman’s final role.
Make it a double feature: 'Bessie'
Release 2015 • Director Dee Rees • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Queen Latifah, a Grammy-winning artist herself, takes on a different blues queen, Bessie Smith, a contemporary of Ma Rainey’s (portrayed here by Mo’Nique).
'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'
Release 2013 • Director Justin Chadwick • Where to watch Prime Video
Idris Elba leads this biopic depicting the rise of Nelson Mandela, the South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary.
Make it a double feature: 'Hotel Rwanda'
Release 2004 • Director Terry George • Where to watch Starz, Prime Video
Don Cheadle portrays Paul Rusesabagina, the Rwandan hotel manager who successfully housed countless refugees during a 1994 genocide.
'Marshall'
Release 2017 • Director Reginald Hudlin • Where to watch Prime Video
Chadwick Boseman stars in a legal drama about an early case of Thurgood Marshall, who went on to become the first Black Supreme Court justice. Directed by East St. Louis native Reginald Hudlin.
Make it a double feature: '42'
Release 2013 • Director Brian Helgeland • Where to watch Prime Video
Chadwick Boseman, with his penchant for portraying larger-than-life historical figures, hits a home run as Jackie Robinson, the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.
'Ali'
Release 2001 • Director Michael Mann • Where to watch Showtime, Prime Video
Will Smith enters the ring as Muhammad Ali in a flick that depicts 10 years of the boxing champion’s life.
Make it a double feature: 'The Hurricane'
Release 1999 • Director Norman Jewison • Where to watch HBO, Prime Video
Denzel Washington plays Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a boxer who is wrongly imprisoned for murder and must fight for his freedom.
'One Night in Miami'
Release 2020 • Director Regina King • Where to watch Prime Video
Kingsley Ben-Air, Eli Goree, Leslie Odom Jr., and Aldis Hodge star in a fictionalized depiction of the real-life 1964 meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown at a Miami motel.
Make it a double feature: 'Malcolm X'
Release 1992 • Director Spike Lee • Where to watch Prime Video
Denzel Washington stars in a sweeping biopic about activist and minister Malcolm X.
'Straight Outta Compton'
Release 2015 • Director F. Gary Gray • Where to watch Prime Video
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell star in a musical drama based on the rise of groundbreaking and controversial rap act N.W.A., which spawned Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Eazy-E.
Make it a double feature: 'Notorious'
Release 2009 • Director George Tillman Jr. • Where to watch Prime Video
The rise to fame and untimely death of New York rapper Notorious B.I.G. is depicted in this hip-hop biopic starring Jamal Woolard.
'Lee Daniels' The Butler'
Release 2013 • Director Lee Daniels • Where to watch Prime Video
Forest Whitaker stars in an epic drama about Cecil Gaines, a White House butler who served under eight different presidents.
Make it a double feature: 'Southside With You'
Release 2016 • Director Richard Tanne • Where to watch Prime Video
Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter portray a young Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson, on their first date in the summer of 1989, years before becoming president and first lady.
'Fruitvale Station'
Release 2013 • Director Ryan Coogler • Where to watch Prime Video
Michael B. Jordan stars as 22-year-old Oscar Grant, who was killed by police on a devastating night at a train station in 2008.
Make it a double feature: 'Detroit'
Release 2017 • Director Kathryn Bigelow • Where to watch Prime Video
“Detroit” depicts the 1967 Detroit riots and a deadly incident at the Algiers Motel involving white police officers who attacked and killing Blacks.
'Lady Sings the Blues'
Release 1972 • Director Sidney J. Furie • Where to watch Available on DVD
Diana Ross soars in her breakout acting role as legendary jazz artist and “Strange Fruit” singer Billie Holiday.
Make it a double feature: 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge'
Release 1999 • Director Martha Coolidge • Where to watch Available on DVD
Halle Berry portrays Hollywood actress and singer Dorothy Dandrige, navigating her way through a tough Tinseltown that didn’t want her.
'The Pursuit of Happyness'
Release 2006 • Director Gabriele Muccino • Where to watch Prime Video
Will Smith teams up with his son Jaden in an inspirational story about salesman Chris Gardner, who went from sleeping in shelters to founding his own brokerage firm.
Make it a double feature: 'The Banker'
Release 2020 • Director George Nolfi • Where to watch Apple TV+
This early Apple TV+ movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, two of the first Black bankers in the United States — with the help of a white associate who fronts the business.
'Remember the Titans'
Release 2000 • Director Boaz Yakin • Where to watch Disney+, Prime Video
Denzel Washington plays football coach Herman Boone, who integrated T.C. Williams High School in the early 1970s.
Make it a double feature: 'The Express: The Ernie Davis Story'
Release 2008 • Director Gary Fleder • Where to watch Showtime, Prime Video
Rob Brown portrays Syracuse University football player Ernie Davis, the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy.
'Rosewood'
Release 1997 • Director John Singleton • Where to watch Prime Video
This historical drama is based on the horrific 1923 Rosewood, Florida, massacre, a race riot in which whites destroyed a Black town.
Make it a double feature: 'Mississippi Burning'
Release 1988 • Director Alan Parker • Where to watch Cinemax, Prime Video
A look at 1964’s Freedom Summer Murders of civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, as investigated by FBI agents portrayed by Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.
'Glory'
Release 1989 • Director Edward Zwick • Where to watch Starz, Prime Video
Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick star in a wartime feature on the Civil War’s first Black regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry.
Make it a double feature: 'Men of Honor'
Release 2000 • Director George Tillman Jr. • Where to watch Prime Video
Cuba Gooding Jr. is Carl Brashear, the first Black U.S. Navy diver; the cast also includes Robert De Niro, Charlize Theron, Hal Holbrook and Powers Boothe.
'Race'
Release 2016 • Director Stephen Hopkins • Where to watch Prime Video
Stephan James portrays 1936 Berlin Olympics track and field champion Jesse Owens, dubbed “the fastest man alive."
Make it a double feature: 'Pride'
Release 2007 • Director Sunu Gonera • Where to Watch Prime Video
Philadelphia swim coach James Ellis, played by Terrence Howard, leads the first Black swim team at the Marcus Foster Recreation Center near Philadelphia.
Introduction
From “Selma” and “Hidden Figures” to “Harriet” and “Malcolm X,” Hollywood has delivered some credible depictions of real Black lives and events.
Two of the newest offerings are “Judas and the Black Messiah,” directed by Shaka King and available Feb. 12 in theaters and on HBO Max, and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” directed by Lee Daniels and available Feb. 26 on Hulu.
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, is based on the Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton's betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” revisits the legendary jazz singer (played by Andra Day) targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics for her heroin use.
Here, we present a select, suggested list of films inspired by Black history in politics, the arts, sports, medicine, science, equality, struggle, justice and more — stories big and small. All stories that mattered.
Remember, reading and research will always be a better way to learn about Black history. Hollywood, by its nature, incorporates fictional elements into most narratives. But these films are great entry points or refreshers.
And while it's great to view these films during Black History Month, the other 11 months of the year are just as good.
'Judah and the Black Messiah'
Released 2021 • Director Shaka King • Where to watch Prime Video
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, is based on the Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton's betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.
Make it a double feature: 'Panther'
Released 1995 • Director Mario Van Peebles • Where to watch Currently not available to stream
Kadeem Hardison, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bokeem Woodbine, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Bobby Brown Jenifer Lewis and Dick Gregory help tell a tale tracing the Black Panther movement.