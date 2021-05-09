Kenosha News Editorial: Thanks, Dr. Sue, your leadership will be missed

Students in Sarah Weber’s kindergarten class at Brass Community School recently took part in the Farm Sanctuary’s "Animal Tales: Learn about the Animals of Farm Sanctuary" presentation.

Referring to the leader of the Kenosha Unified School District as “Dr. Sue” may have struck some people as a bit too informal. But the fact is, the way KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis approached her position was welcoming and professional.

Her retirement on June 30 will leave a gap that the School Board may find difficult to fill. Yes, the board will eventually find the next superintendent, and that person will be experienced, capable, wise and personable (we hope). But he or she won’t be Dr. Sue.

For 16 years, Savaglio-Jarvis had a visible leadership role at KUSD: She has served as an assistant principal, principal, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning and, eventually, superintendent of the third-largest school district in Wisconsin.

Her accomplishments enhanced student potential and helped build a better future for our school system.

According to School Board member Dan Wade, Savaglio-Jarvis led the district out of a dark period to new heights of accomplishment.