Kenosha News Editorial: Thanks, Dr. Sue, your leadership will be missed

Referring to the leader of the Kenosha Unified School District as “Dr. Sue” may have struck some people as a bit too informal. But the fact is, the way KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis approached her position was welcoming and professional.
Her retirement on June 30 will leave a gap that the School Board may find difficult to fill. Yes, the board will eventually find the next superintendent, and that person will be experienced, capable, wise and personable (we hope). But he or she won’t be Dr. Sue.
For 16 years, Savaglio-Jarvis had a visible leadership role at KUSD: She has served as an assistant principal, principal, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning and, eventually, superintendent of the third-largest school district in Wisconsin.
Her accomplishments enhanced student potential and helped build a better future for our school system.
According to School Board member Dan Wade, Savaglio-Jarvis led the district out of a dark period to new heights of accomplishment.
“She took the district, at what I called at the time a `catastrophe’ with the curriculum audit and several other things that were in play at the time,” Wade told the Kenosha News. “Through her hard work and the hard work of her staff they turned this district around to probably, in my opinion, the best district in the state.”
Perhaps the most recognizable accomplishment during her tenure was the passage of a $17 million referendum for athletic stadiums. But for every outwardly visible effort KUSD saw under her leadership, there were successful unseen programs and plans. KUSD under her leadership addressed the very real challenge of recruitment and retention of the best classroom teachers. She championed efforts to address issues of equity and internal support programs for all employees.
Savaglio-Jarvis in conjunction with the KUSD School Board guided the district through the many challenges of running a school system during the COVID-19 pandemic. They implemented the Return 2020 plan that gave families the choice of either in-person or virtual learning for their children.
KUSD noted that Savaglio-Jarvis will, until her retirement, continue to work on the Better Together 2021-22 plan for the upcoming school year.
Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a local scholarship and philanthropic charity, praised Savaglio-Jarvis for helping the district become more inclusive. Mahone told the Kenosha News that under Savaglio-Jarvis the district became “totally integrated to maximize all educational opportunities for our students of color.”
Dealing with the retirement of Savaglio-Jarvis is not the only challenge KUSD will face this summer. Susan Valeri, chief of school leadership, has also announced her retirement effective June 30.
School Board President Yolanda Adams said: “The efforts put forth by Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis the past seven school years is greatly appreciated by many. She is very well liked, and we wish her the very best in her retirement.”
We add our congratulations, as well. Savaglio-Jarvis led KUSD through a very challenging year and put the school system in a great place to return to something resembling normal this fall.
Thanks, Dr. Sue.