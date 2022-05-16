Kenosha News editorial: The ‘Disinformation board’ sounds a lot like Orwell’s ‘1984’

In George Orwell’s novel “1984” posters warn “Big brother is watching you.”

If your actions and thoughts go against what the government wants, you could be arrested by the thought police.

We all know that the dystopian science fiction novel is not true, instead it’s a cautionary tale about too much government surveillance.

This comes up today after the Department of Homeland Security’s recent announcement of a “Disinformation Governance Board.”

Whoever came up with that name, deserves a failing grade in marketing. The only thing that name did was scare people. If scaring people was the goal it certainly succeed and members of Congress are now working to pass legislation that would shut down the board.

A fact sheet provided by the Department of Homeland Security states, “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is charged with safeguarding the United States against threats to its security, including threats exacerbated by disinformation.”

It then goes on to say, “The Department identifies disinformation that threatens the homeland through publicly available sources … DHS then shares factual information related to its mission to potentially impacted people and organizations.”

The concern is that in today’s day and age, two people from different viewpoints often perceive what fact is in two entirely different ways. What one perceives as fact, another perceives as fiction.

This is true for so many major controversial topics and it’s understandable that the public is concerned about some governing body determining what is considered “disinformation.”

In the Department of Homeland Security’s fact sheet about the Disinformation Governance Board, the department does go on to provide some positive examples of when the government has been able to step in and prevent the spread of disinformation.

For instance the U.S. Customs and Border Protection counted false information that human smugglers spread to migrants at the border persuading them to cross the border illegally. The “Say No to the Coyote” campaign made it clear that entering the United States illegally is a crime.

Also, in 2012, during Hurricane Sandy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) corrected false information about the safety of drinking water and the location of shelters, to protect and serve the hurricane’s victims.

As part of the fact sheet released to the public, the Department of Homeland Security recognized that there is confusion about this new board and its role and activities. Because of it, the Department of Homeland Security is assessing what steps should be taken to build public trust.

Saying there is concern is probably an understatement. If this governance committee is to continue, they need to prove to Congress and the American people why it’s necessary. Right now, it does look like Big brother is watching.

