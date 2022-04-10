Kenosha News editorial: The false fury over student 'furries'

Misinformation and disinformation — much of it spread on social media — appear to be winning the war against truth and sanity.

For evidence, we present the recent fury over “furry protocols” at some school districts in the state. The gossip factories alleged, falsely, that the Waunakee Community School District and other school districts in the state allow students who identify as “furries” and dress up like animals to opt out of speaking in class, to sit and lick their paws during gym class and growl in the hallways.

The nonsense got traction last month when a conservative radio talk show host in Madison, Vicki McKenna, said on a podcast that she received an email from a grandparent of students in a Waunakee school, saying the students were being told “normalize” the behavior of classmates who preferred to dress and act like animals.

A video version of the podcast said: “The Furries are allowed to dress in their choice of furry costumes. The Furries can choose not to run in gym class but instead sit at the feet of their teacher and lick their paws. Barking, hissing and similar other animal noises are commonplace in the hallways at the schools.”

Waunakee Superintendent Randy Guttenberg was forced to dispel the rumors, issuing a statement that the district “does not have a protocols for Furries, nor do we allow disruptions in our school and classrooms.”

Waunakee is not alone. According to the Associated Press reports, social media comments were spread claiming students who identify as animals were being allowed to use school restrooms incorrectly in the Denmark, Green Bay Area and Pulaski school districts.

School officials in those communities said the reports were unfounded.

The AP reported: “The bogus claims come as lawmakers and political candidates have shared similar misinformation about ‘furries’ in Michigan, Nebraska and other Wisconsin school districts amid the culture wars and legislative actions involving gender identification in schools.”

So this is just political satire that some are gobbling up as the truth and spreading by way of computer and smartphone — and causing school officials to have to tamp down the rumors.

Have we really gone this bat-poop crazy?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0