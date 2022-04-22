Kenosha News editorial: The military's war on climate change

There was a disquieting report this month from the inspector general of the Department of Defense, the Pentagon’s watchdog agency, that said U.S. military bases in the Arctic and sub-Arctic are failing to prepare their installations for long-term climate change as required even though soaring temperatures and melting ice are cracking base runways and roads and worsening flood risks up north.

It came after DOD inspectors visited the United States six northernmost bases last June and July and found none were carrying out the required assessments and planning to prepare their installations and operations against long-term climate change, according to the Associated Press report.

One of the bases is in Greenland while the five others are in Alaska.

“Most installation leaders at the six installations we visited in the Arctic and sub-Arctic were unfamiliar with military installation resilience planning requirements, processes and tools,” the inspector general reports said.

Which is curious, since for years such planning has been required by laws, presidential orders and Pentagon rules.

Much of the report was redacted, so we can’t really quantify the extent of the damages caused by climate change issues — or how widespread these issues are.

But according to the AP report: “Senior officers told the inspector general’s inspection team that their operations lacked the training to start the required work on hardening their bases. Some saw requirements for that kind of long-term planning as assembling a “wish list” that would go up against competing priorities.”

“(Base leaders) state that their day-to-day focus was on reacting to immediate problems or reducing risk to existing hazards, rather than planning for future hazards,” the report noted.

So, it may be an order — but it’s well down the list on where it falls in the order.

We’ve seen that many times in the private sector as well, when corporate honchos issue an edict that is “Priority One,” followed the next month by another edict that is “Priority One.”

We don’t fault the base commanders for trying to prioritize their responsibilities as best they can.

Climate-change issues were not a high priority under the Trump administration, but we were encouraged when President Joe Biden directed more sweeping action on climate change by the DOD and other federal agencies when he took office. The AP report said the Biden administration is working on many of the DOD report’s recommendations and “would increase resources to bases to make that possible.”

If the U.S. military is expected to do its job and follow orders, it needs the resources to accomplish that. The Biden administration last month submitted a proposed fiscal-year budget of $813.3 billion for national defense, $773 billion of which is for the Department of Defense.

If this is a high-priority defense issue, some of that money should be earmarked to deal with it, and not with just another unfunded order.

