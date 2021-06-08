Kenosha News Editorial: To the obnoxious NBA fans: grow up or stay home

But the first step is common sense and decorum, remembering that there are some young and impressionable fans in the audience and that many fans do not share an affinity for profanity-laced language.

“I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out. We’re not animals,” the Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant told Red after the water bottle incident. “We’re not in a circus. You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game, have some respect for these human beings, and have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn’t be proud of you throwing water bottles at players, or spitting at players or tossing popcorn, so grow the [expletive] up and enjoy the game.

“It’s bigger than you.”

Well said, Mr. Durant.

We know from their absence in the pandemic how vital the role of fans is to any sporting event. And obviously heckling has been around as long as there have been spectators to athletic contests. But there has to be limits for everyone’s safety and enjoyment.