Kenosha News Editorial: Tough choices about Echo Lake lie ahead

In the waters just southeast of the dam fisherman have long enjoyed the rocky area of the White River that flows to its nearby confluence with the Fox River in the heart of Downtown.

In short Echo Lake is part of the fabric that makes Burlington the great city it is.

Paul Haynes, a former longtime city Park Board member and board president, says it may be time to return the acreage the lake flows over to its former and natural identity of being terra firma. And, after the devastating flood of 2017 that left much of the Downtown and residential areas along the Fox River under water, maybe heeding the advice of the DNR and environmental engineers is in order.

But hundreds of residents are sounding the alarm and urging preservation of their beloved Echo Lake.

And, acknowledging that there will be expensive upfront costs to study options, we urge city leaders to continue to do all they can to gather information to determine what can be done and to look for funding assistance in the form of grants and possible state and county aid.

But we also understand that city leaders have a fiscal responsibility and there are, of course, many ongoing needs and unexpected expenses in running a city that is a regional center of commerce and home to more than 11,000 residents.