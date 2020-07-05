Kenosha Series at Simmons Field a highlight this summer

On the day minor league baseball called off its season, Kenosha got a second team.
Welcome, K-Town Bobbers.
Our popular Kingfish are head of the class, but their opponent in this season like no other — shortened by coronavirus concerns — is a refreshing addition to the Kenosha summer.
These two teams will play a 26-game Kenosha Series at Simmons Field starting July 15.
The Kingfish — and the Northwoods League —should get great credit for finding a way to let players play and fans attend games. While other sports are still figuring out details, the first pitch is coming soon in Kenosha.
In the weeks planning this, it was clear that Kingfish general manager Doug Gole was working hard to make something happen.
“We really want to play, and I know a lot of people in the community want us to play, and we want to do it right,” he said in June. “We want to do everything in our power to make sure that’s what the plan is.”
How they’ll do it is hold games on Wednesdays and Sundays with reduced seating, and implement social distancing and other safety precautions.
Included in the safety guidelines announced last week, masks will be required in common areas of Simmons Field, and the stadium will be cashless.
The plan was established using CDC and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines and best practices, the team said.
There always are new souvenirs every year for Kingfish fans, and you can start with one of the fashionable Kingfish masks. They’re a hit in kenosha.
Simmons Field turns 100 this year, and years from now its anniversary year will be remembered for hosting a Kenosha Series with safety precautions in place.
Play ball, Kingfish and K-Town Bobbers.
