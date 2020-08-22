LAURELS: To a restaurant makeover, the Little Leaguers champs, and the Kingfish

LAUREL — To Villa D’ Carlo owner Robert Greskoviak and his son, Jacob, as general manager, who decided to create an eye-catching conversation piece at their restaurant, located at 5140 Sixth Ave. while also creating some work for Dean Tawwater, an artist with a reputation for creating eye-catching signs and murals. The dining room makeover features a mural of a woman shaped like a coffee pot with espresso pouring out, and grapevine artwork of wine bottles growing from colorful vines.
DART — To the treatment of Milwaukee as a convention city, all due to the coronavirus. The city’s big week in the political sun and a chance to showcase itself to the nation by hosting the Democratic National Convention were a virtual disaster – or rather a literal one. Instead of thousands of convention-goers and an anticipated $200 million in spending downtown, the streets were empty save for the flock of Milwaukee Police, Secret Service, Homeland Security officers and private security. The party’s nominees didn’t even make an appearance.
DART — To the group of people who reportedly provided aid to a man who allegedly shot a Kenosha Police officer investigating car break-ins. The suspected shooter is in custody on $1 million bond, and authorities said several people were with the gunman. Various charges of assisting the suspect to flee the area are pending.
LAUREL — To Madrigrano, Aiello and Santarelli, which claimed the Little Leaguers of Kenosha 11/12-year-old championship this year at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex. MAS finished the season undefeated at 24-0 and also won the season-opening “Just Say No Tournament.”
LAUREL — To the Kenosha Kingfish, for providing the community with a summer of baseball like no other, complete with coronavirus precautions throughout. Drawing to a close at Simmons Field the local Northwoods League franchise was joined by the K-Town Bobbers in a 26-game “season.” It was a welcome addition to our summer, one we’re sorry to see come to a close with tonight’s 6:05 p.m. game followed by fireworks.
