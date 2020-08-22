LAURELS: To a restaurant makeover, the Little Leaguers champs, and the Kingfish

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — To Villa D’ Carlo owner Robert Greskoviak and his son, Jacob, as general manager, who decided to create an eye-catching conversation piece at their restaurant, located at 5140 Sixth Ave. while also creating some work for Dean Tawwater, an artist with a reputation for creating eye-catching signs and murals. The dining room makeover features a mural of a woman shaped like a coffee pot with espresso pouring out, and grapevine artwork of wine bottles growing from colorful vines.

DART — To the treatment of Milwaukee as a convention city, all due to the coronavirus. The city’s big week in the political sun and a chance to showcase itself to the nation by hosting the Democratic National Convention were a virtual disaster – or rather a literal one. Instead of thousands of convention-goers and an anticipated $200 million in spending downtown, the streets were empty save for the flock of Milwaukee Police, Secret Service, Homeland Security officers and private security. The party’s nominees didn’t even make an appearance.